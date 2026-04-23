Portland Fire Announces 5.03 Day, Presented by Chime Celebrations Ahead of Season Tip Off

Published on April 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced 5.03 Day, presented by Chime, a day-long community activation and fan fest taking place ahead of the Fire's home pre-season game at Moda Center. As part of Portland's annual 5.03 Day festivities, the franchise will celebrate the WNBA's return to the city in an homage to the communities that comprise Portland's most notable area code.

5.03 Day, presented by Chime, will take place at the Rose Quarter Commons, beginning at 11 a.m., and will feature a variety of fan and community activities including a basketball court with half-court shootarounds and mini games, sign-making station for the game, photo moments and opportunities to purchase merchandise. Courtesy of Chime, Hoopbus, whose mission is to build community and spread love through the game of basketball, will be on the Rose Quarter Commons, providing attendees an opportunity to play basketball and partake in unique experiences. In addition, to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Portland's notable Burnside Bridge, the Fire and Chime have collaborated with the Burnside skateboard community to skate on a pop-up skateboard park throughout the event. Supporting partner, Lashify will activate a jersey customization station, among other Fire partners present to celebrate this day with fans. All activations are free to attend and open to the public, while tickets are required to attend the Fire game inside Moda Center.

"As the community rallies around the WNBA's long-awaited return to Portland, 5.03 Day will be an experience that embodies and reflects the spirit of Portland," said Portland Fire SVP of Marketing and Communications, Kimberly Veale. "We are thrilled to honor the community that fuels our team, and together, celebrate the beginning of the modern era of the Fire."

5.03 DAY PRESENTED BY CHIME SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

11:00 AM - 2:30 PM 5.03 Day Fan Festival & Burnside Skateboarding Experience (includes Chime x Hoopbus activation, mini games, photo moments and more)

2:45 PM Doors Open for Fire vs. Sparks

4:00 PM Tip-Off

Portland's debut season tips off on May 9, as the Fire host the Chicago Sky at the Moda Center. The team's national and local TV broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships or single-game tickets can do so.

For more information on Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







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