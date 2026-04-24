Portland Fire Announces Promotional Schedule for 2026 Debut Season

Published on April 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced its promotional schedule for the 2026 season, featuring several theme nights and activations at Moda Center.

Portland's debut season tips off on May 9 as the Fire host the Chicago Sky at Moda Center. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships can do so or can purchase single-game tickets.

The promotional schedule includes the following games:

Home Opener, presented by Lashify - Saturday, May 9 vs. Chicago: The modern era of Portland Fire basketball begins on May 9 with the team's home opener against the Sky at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a free T-shirt, courtesy of Lashify.

Legacy, Reignited - Monday, May 18 vs. Connecticut: Fans can celebrate the original 2000-02 Fire teams and the city's women's basketball legacy during Legacy, Reignited Night against the Sun, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive a retro-style deck of cards.

PDX Makers Night, in collaboration with Portland Art Museum's PAM CUT - Wednesday, May 27 vs. Connecticut: The Fire will celebrate local arts and talent with PDX Makers Night, in collaboration with PAM CUT. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Fire art print designed by a local artist.

AAPI Heritage Night - Friday, May 29 vs. Atlanta: The Fire will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night with a giveaway of a limited-edition Fire-themed AAPI pin to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

National Rose Day presented by Nuna - Thursday, June 11 vs. Las Vegas: The Fire will celebrate National Rose Day with several activations honoring the community in Rose City.

Juneteenth - Wednesday, June 17 vs. Seattle: Portland honors Juneteenth with a special night commemorating freedom and celebrating Black history, culture and community. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Fire-themed Juneteenth pin.

PDX Summer Nights presented by Toyota - Thursday, July 9 vs. Las Vegas: The Fire's PDX Summer Nights celebration, presented by Toyota, includes a bandana for the first 5,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of your local Toyota dealers.

Pride Celebration - Wednesday, July 22 vs. Dallas: Portland's Pride Celebration will be a vibrant tribute to the LGBTQ+ community and a celebration of love and inclusion. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a special Pride Fire pin.

Sneakerhead Night presented by Chime - Wednesday, August 12 vs. Minnesota: A city that leads sneaker and streetwear culture, Portland will host Sneakerhead Night, where the first 5,000 fans will receive a mini sneaker keychain giveaway, courtesy of Chime.

Hood to Coast, to Moda Center presented by First Tech Federal Credit Union - Sunday, August 30 vs. Golden State: The Fire will celebrate the participants and spirit of the annual Hood to Coast relay race with Hood to Coast, to Moda Center Night, presented by First Tech Federal Credit Union. The first 5,000 fans will receive a collapsible tote, courtesy of First Tech Federal Credit Union.

Latine Heritage Night - Thursday, September 17 vs. Phoenix: The Fire will celebrate Latine culture with Latine Heritage Night. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Fire-themed Latine pin.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Kaiser Permanente - Tuesday, September 22 vs. Golden State: Portland closes out its regular season with Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Every fan in attendance will receive an acrylic mini court, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente, as part of a special evening celebrating the passion and support of fans during the team's inaugural year.

Additional theme nights and programming during the Fire's debut 2026 season will continue to be unveiled leading up to and throughout the season.

For more information on the Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.