Phoenix Mercury Unveil 'New Originals' Uniform and Court in Honor of 30th Season

Published on April 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury unveiled a throwback-inspired 'New Originals' uniform and matching court for the 2026 season in celebration of the team's historic 30th season. As part of the Nike WNBA Court Origins program, the Mercury - one of three original franchises still in its founding city - will bring back the iconic watermelon colorway from the uniform of the inaugural 1997 season to celebrate three decades of Mercury basketball.

The New Originals jersey is a modernized take on the inaugural uniform featuring the signature watermelon base, bright yellow shoulder straps, purple trim and the classic white script "Mercury" across the chest. The shorts showcase the original yellow "M" icon along with the retro WNBA logo. Hero Bread, the team's 2026 jersey badge partner, appears on the upper left shoulder, and longtime partner Fry's Food Stores is featured on the front of the jersey. A patch featuring a silver trophy and the number "3" is stitched on the back neckline, honoring the franchise's three championship teams (2007, 2009, 2014).

After becoming the first and only WNBA team with two courts in 2024, the Mercury will debut a third court, the New Originals court, for the 2026 season. The original Mercury logo is featured at center court, and the sidelines and baselines are painted in the classic watermelon color. The name of every Mercury player in franchise history is featured in the key, with the names of Ring of Honor members in bold. The court also features the Mercury's 30th season logo along with the inaugural WNBA logos.

The Mercury will host a series of 30th Season Celebration Nights throughout the season when the team wears the New Originals uniform, beginning with the May 21 matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The New Originals jersey and an accompanying apparel collection will be available for purchase on May 21 at the Team Shop and online at shop.phoenixmercury.com. Sign up for Mercury text messages to be notified of all jersey and merch drops by texting JERSEY to 28327.

More information on the New Originals uniform and court is available at phxmerc.com/newlook.







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