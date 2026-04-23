Phoenix Mercury Announce 2026 Live Programming and Local Broadcast Schedule Available Free on Arizona's Family

Published on April 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced its local broadcast schedule and live programming for the 2026 season, bringing 30 games - 28 regular season and two preseason contests - free to fans across Arizona on Arizona's Family. Entering its historic 30th season, the Mercury will also introduce expanded coverage with the launch of This Is Mercury Basketball pre, half and postgame programming exclusively on Arizona's Family.

"We're always looking for ways to bring Mercury basketball closer to our fans. The Mercury were the first WNBA team to make games available free over-the-air, and adding pregame, halftime and postgame shows will give our fans even more access," said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. "The expanded coverage offers more opportunities for storytelling and is another step in continuing to grow the game and connect with our fans."

Mercury regular season game coverage on Arizona's Family will tip off on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. when the team plays the Valkyries at Golden State. Arizona's Family 3TV will air 5 games, Arizona's Family Sports will air 14 games, and 11 games will broadcast on both stations. All locally broadcast regular season games will also be available via live stream. More information on the new streaming platform will be announced soon.

Live game coverage will be led by Emmy award-winning play-by-play announcer Ann Schatz and basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale, who will return for her 13th season providing expert analysis. Braiden Bell, who also serves as the Valley Suns play-by-play announcer, will return to call select Mercury games throughout the season. Kate Longworth will return for her second season as the team's sideline reporter.

This Is Mercury Basketball pre, half and postgame shows will bring fans expanded gameday coverage featuring exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, highlights and behind-the-scenes content. Pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes prior to tip off and postgame coverage will continue until 30 minutes after the final buzzer. Kate Longworth will serve as host alongside a lineup of rotating analysts and basketball experts including Arizona State women's basketball head coach Molly Miller, former Mercury All-Star Adrian Williams, and Charli Turner Thorne, Mercury scout and former head coach of Arizona State women's basketball.

Arizona's Family 3TV broadcasts on KTVK in Phoenix and Arizona's Family Sports broadcasts on KPHE in Phoenix, KAZF in Flagstaff, KOLD in Tucson and KAZS in Yuma.

The Mercury became the first WNBA team to make games available free over-the-air through its transformational local media rights partnership with Arizona's Family in 2023. In 2025, the team extended its partnership with Arizona's Family to ensure games are available to fans across Arizona over-the-air for free through 2028.







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