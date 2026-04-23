Chicago Sky Announce 2026 National and Local Broadcast Schedules

Published on April 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The WNBA announced today the national and local broadcast schedules for the upcoming 2026 WNBA season.

Chicago's nationally televised games for the 2026 season will be on ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, ION, USA Network, NBA TV and also streamed on Prime Video. 29 of the Sky's 44 regular season games will be available nationally.

The Sky will also have their games broadcast locally exclusively on Weigel Broadcasting Co.'s WCIU, The U once again. WCIU, The U provides live television broadcasts of Sky games this upcoming season, which will be available across all platforms, including over-the-air, cable, satellite and streaming. 24 Chicago Sky games will be available locally on The U.

"We are proud to extend our local broadcast partnership with WCIU to offer Chicago Sky fans exceptional local viewing access to twenty-four games," Chicago Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said. "WCIU continues to be a fantastic partner by providing an accessible way for Sky fans to view games, amplifying Sky player storytelling, and building community through exciting activations."

The Sky's season opener against the expansion Portland Fire will air nationally on NBA TV and locally on The U at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 9.

For the Sky's national broadcast volume, ION leads with eight games, USA Network and CBS each hold six games, Prime Video and ESPN have three national outings and NBC, NBA TV and ABC each have one game.

Returning for its fourth year, ION is set to continue televising select Friday night matchups throughout the season. The Sky's ION games are against Phoenix (May 15), Minnesota (May 29), Connecticut (June 5), Portland (June 26), Las Vegas (July 3), Los Angeles (July 10, July 17) and Golden State (Aug. 21).

USA Network's games are tied to a Monday/Wednesday split for the Sky in 2026, with games against Dallas (May 20), New York (June 17), Phoenix (Aug. 3), Los Angeles (Aug. 5), Seattle (Aug. 10) and Golden State (Aug. 12).

CBS holds weekend slots for the Sky this season, airing games against Minnesota (May 23), Dallas (June 20), Las Vegas (June 28, Aug. 1), Atlanta (July 19) and New York (Aug. 29).

Four of the Sky's six Commissioner's Cup games are set to be televised nationally: June 5 vs. Connecticut on ION, June 9 vs. Atlanta on ESPN, June 11 at Indiana on Prime Video and June 17 vs. New York on USA Network.

Three Sky games in 2026 will stream on Prime Video, with matchups against Indiana (June 11), Connecticut (July 30) and Atlanta (Sept. 19). ESPN's three games are against Atlanta (June 9), Dallas (July 12) and New York (Aug. 18).

ABC's one game is Aug. 8 at home against Indiana and NBC's is also against Indiana at home on Aug. 23.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing. The full 2026 Sky season schedule can be viewed here.

CHICAGO SKY BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Time (CT) Opponent National Broadcast Local Broadcast

Saturday, April 25 3:00 p.m. At Phoenix* The U

Wednesday, April 29 6:00 p.m. Atlanta* The U

Saturday, May 9 8:00 p.m. At Portland NBA TV The U

Wednesday, May 13 9:00 p.m. At Golden State The U

Friday, May 15 9:00 p.m. At Phoenix ION

Sunday, May 17 6:00 p.m. At Minnesota The U

Wednesday, May 20 8:00 p.m. Dallas USA The U

Saturday, May 23 12:00 p.m. Minnesota CBS

Wednesday, May 27 7:00 p.m. Toronto The U

Friday, May 29 6:30 p.m. Minnesota ION

Tuesday, June 2 6:30 p.m. At Washington** The U

Friday, June 5 6:30 p.m. Connecticut** ION

Sunday, June 7 2:00 p.m. At Toronto** The U

Tuesday, June 9 6:00 p.m. Atlanta** ESPN

Thursday, June 11 6:00 p.m. At Indiana** Prime Video

Wednesday, June 17 7:00 p.m. New York** USA The U

Saturday, June 20 7:00 p.m. At Dallas CBS

Monday, June 22 6:00 p.m. At Connecticut The U

Wednesday, June 24 7:00 p.m. Portland The U

Friday, June 26 6:30 p.m. Portland ION

Sunday, June 28 3:00 p.m. Las Vegas^ CBS

Friday, July 3 9:00 p.m. At Las Vegas ION

Tuesday, July 7 9:00 p.m. At Phoenix The U

Friday, July 10 9:00 p.m. At Los Angeles ION

Sunday, July 12 6:00 p.m. At Dallas ESPN

Wednesday, July 15 11:00 a.m. Seattle The U

Friday, July 17 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles ION

Sunday, July 19 3:00 p.m. At Atlanta CBS

Wednesday, July 22 6:00 p.m. At New York The U

Thursday, July 30 7:00 p.m. Connecticut Prime Video

Saturday, Aug. 1 12:00 p.m. Las Vegas CBS

Monday, Aug. 3 8:00 p.m. Phoenix USA The U

Wednesday, Aug. 5 8:00 p.m. Los Angeles USA The U

Saturday, Aug. 8 2:30 p.m. Indiana^ ABC

Monday, Aug. 10 9:00 p.m. At Seattle USA The U

Wednesday, Aug. 12 9:00 p.m. At Golden State USA The U

Sunday, Aug. 16 4:00 p.m. At Seattle The U

Tuesday, Aug. 18 8:00 p.m. New York ESPN

Friday, Aug. 21 6:30 p.m. Golden State ION

Sunday, Aug. 23 6:00 p.m. Indiana NBC

Tuesday, Aug. 25 6:00 p.m. At Connecticut The U

Saturday, Aug. 29 12:00 p.m. At New York CBS

Thursday, Sept. 17 7:00 p.m. Washington The U

Saturday, Sept. 19 6:00 p.m. At Atlanta Prime Video

Tuesday, Sept. 22 7:00 p.m. Toronto The U

Thursday, Sept. 24 6:30 p.m. At Washington The U

* Preseason Game

** Commissioner's Cup

^ United Center







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 23, 2026

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