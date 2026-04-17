Chicago Sky Add Kelly Faris, Jhared Simpson as Assistant Coaches, Announce Full Coaching Staff

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky hired Kelly Faris and Jhared Simpson as assistant coaches, the team announced today. The Sky, under the direction of Head Coach Tyler Marsh and General Manager Jeff Pagliocca, previously announced the hiring of Latricia Trammell as well as the return of Rena Wakama as assistant coaches on Marsh's staff.

"I can't wait to get to work with such a special coaching staff," Marsh said. "The additions of Kelly and Jhared bolster an already diverse and innovative staff with top-of-the-line experiences."

Faris comes to the Sky after being an assistant coach with the NBA G League's Noblesville Boom. She played collegiately for the University of Connecticut, helping contribute to two national championships during her time there. She ranks seventh all time for UConn in steals and third in games played.

Faris experienced a successful professional career, playing in the WNBA for the Connecticut Sun from 2013-16 before enjoying overseas stints in Hungary, Australia, Israel, Austria and Iceland.

After her playing career, Faris served as an assistant coach for the women's basketball teams at Marian University (2023-24) and Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis (2024-25) before landing with the Boom. Faris often engages in leadership through community work and aids with the NBA's Basketball Without Borders program.

Simpson spent last WNBA season with the Dallas Wings as Director of Player Development. He has over 15 years of experience coaching across the WNBA, NBA and NBA G League. Prior to the Wings, he spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Indiana Fever.

Before that, Simpson held assistant coaching roles with the Northern Arizona Suns and Fort Wayne Mad Ants (now the Boom) in the G League. He was a video coordinator with the Indiana Pacers.

Prior to making the jump to the professional basketball ranks as a coach, Simpson was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Wheeling Jesuit University. He holds both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Wheeling Jesuit.

Wakama returns to the Sky for her second season in the same role. Wakama continues to help lead the Nigerian National Team to exceptional highs in the last few seasons. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Wakama was awarded Best Coach by FIBA.

"Rena is one of the brightest young minds in basketball," Marsh said. "It is going to be thrilling to continue watching her ascend."

The Sky announced Trammell in November 2025. She was most recently special assistant on Lynne Roberts' staff with the Los Angeles Sparks and was the head coach of the Dallas Wings from 2023-24.

The Sky also return David Simon as Director of Player Development and Aaron Johnson as a Player Development Coach.

Simon, an Illinois native, is in his second season as Director of Player Development. He began his Sky career in 2023 as a player development coach and is entering his fourth year with the franchise.

Johnson is in his second season with the Sky in the same role. Prior to Chicago, he held the same role with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he met Marsh. He had a four-year playing career there, where is the program's all-time assists leader.

Can Özbalkan is returning in an elevated role as Director of Video Services. Özbalkan is beginning his fifth season with the Sky after joining the team in 2022 as an assistant video coordinator. He served as head video coordinator from 2023-25 before this elevated role.

"I'm so excited to continue developing a strong rapport with Dave, AJ and Can," Marsh said. "They all bring a great variety of experiences and skills to the table. Our players are truly made better by the hands-on work of our coaches."

Donnie Marsh, the father of Tyler, is returning as a Basketball Operations Specialist in his second season in the role.

Donnie, known endearingly by players and staffers as "Pops," is a longtime veteran collegiate basketball coach with a coaching career spanning over four decades.

"Words can't express how gratifying it is to have the chance to continue working with my father," Tyler Marsh said. "I still have so much to learn from him, and I'm looking forward to his continued meaningful impact on our players."

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.