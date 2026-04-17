New York Liberty Re-Sign Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu to Multi-Year Deals

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty re-signed 2024 WNBA champions Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu to multi-year deals in open free agency, the team announced today.

"This is an incredibly historic moment for the New York Liberty franchise," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Resigning Breanna, Jonquel, and Sabrina reflects the trust, sacrifice, and shared purpose that define what it means to represent the Liberty, this city, and our fanbase. These three cornerstone players chose to invest in each other and in the longterm legacy of this organization, a rare commitment that has the chance to redefine the standard of excellence across basketball."

Stewart earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2025 for her sixth consecutive season, garnering All-Defensive honors. The 6-4 forward was voted the 2023 Kia WNBA MVP after setting the Liberty single-season scoring record with 23.0 points per game and doubling the previous WNBA record for 40-point games in a single season with four. Stewart, a two-time Finals MVP and three-time WNBA Champion, is one of just three players in WNBA history with a career scoring average of at least 20 points per game (20.5) and one of two players in league history to win MVP on multiple teams. The Syracuse, N.Y., native has recorded averages of 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists,1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in 109 regular-season contests with the Liberty. Stewart is a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and was named the 2026 Unrivaled Championship MVP.

"Breanna Stewart is the personification of winning," said Jonathan Kolb. "From the moment she arrived in New York, she redefined what winning looks like and relentlessly raised the bar across our organization. Stewie pushes everyone around her to be better, holds herself to the highest standard, and prioritizes winning the right way above all else. She is the embodiment of a superstar who puts the team first every day. Stewie continuing to play in New York, her home, is one of the most special storylines in WNBA history, and she is central to the legacy and championship standard we continue to define in this city."

"I am staying in New York, my family is set up and solid here," said Breanna Stewart. "I'm committed to the Liberty, and I'm excited to continue to invest in my teammates, in the community, and in a franchise that has already given me so much. I promise to keep fighting to bring more championships to the greatest city in the world."

Jones won the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP with New York and recorded eight consecutive double-doubles in the 2023 playoffs to tie the longest such streak in WNBA postseason history. The 6-6 center and Freeport, Bahamas native is a five-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive selection who garnered All-WNBA Second Team and All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2024. Jones has averaged 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 110 regular-season contests with New York and the Liberty posted a perfect 34-0 record in regular-season games where Jones finished with a double-double during her tenure with the team. The 2023 Commissioner's Cup MVP is the only player in WNBA history to post at least 10 postseason double-doubles with multiple teams.

"From our 2023 Commissioner's Cup championship and 2024 WNBA championship to a 34-0 record when she posts a doubledouble, one constant in our biggest winning moments has been Jonquel Jones," said Jonathan Kolb. "When you trade for a player, you always hope they feel a real sense of belonging, and it has been incredibly meaningful to see New York become a home away from home for JJ. Her versatility, dominance on the glass, leadership in the locker room, and status as one of the toughest matchups in the league have been major drivers of our success. JJ's presence elevates everyone around her and raises our collective ceiling, and we are excited to continue building with her as we pursue more championships."

"It was always about staying here in New York, because this is home," said Jonquel Jones. "This is my foundation, and this is where I want to be."

Ionescu rejoins the Liberty after earning All-WNBA honors for the fourth consecutive season in 2025 and averaging 18.2 points (10th in WNBA), 5.7 assists (7th in WNBA), and 4.9 rebounds, the third player in WNBA history to reach those marks in a single season. The Walnut Creek, Calif., native has posted averages of 16.7 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 181 regular-season games over six seasons with the Liberty after being selected by New York with the first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Ionescu, a four-time All-Star, set the WNBA single-season record with 128 3-pointers made in 2023. The 5-11 guard ranks second in WNBA history with four career triple-doubles, became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 400 3-pointers made (151 games), and owns the Liberty's all-time record for 3-pointers made (460).

"Sabrina Ionescu is the only No. 1 pick in our franchise's history, and she has had a storybook journey in New York; a place that embraces its homegrown talent like no other," said Jonathan Kolb. "Sab has earned everything she has through relentless work, a commitment to continually add to her game each year, and a mindset that is never satisfied. She has embraced this city as her own, helped establish the Liberty as a destination franchise, delivered a championship, and continues to push for more every day. We're proud of the legacy she is building and look forward to the impact she will continue to have on this franchise in the years ahead."

"Continuing to play for the New York Liberty means everything-this city is truly home," said Sabrina Ionescu. "We've built something special here, and I'm locked in on bringing another championship to the city and our fans."

In 1,733 regular season minutes with Ionescu, Jones and Stewart on the court together since 2023, the Liberty recorded a +16.8 net rating, and New York posted a 70-16 record (81.4 percent) in games with all three stars in the starting lineup, the best winning percentage by any trio with at least 50 starts together since at least 2002. Ionescu, Jones, and Stewart became the first trio of teammates in Liberty franchise history to earn All-WNBA Team honors in the same season in 2024.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with a preseason contest against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25, followed by the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 17, 2026

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