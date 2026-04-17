Dallas Wings Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings tip off training camp on Sunday, April 19, and announced their full 2026 training camp roster today. Training camp will take place at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, Awak Kuier, Costanza Verona and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu will be late arrivals to training camp due to overseas commitments.

2026 Dallas Wings Training Camp Roster

# Name Pos. Ht. Exp. From

0 Amy Okonkwo F 6-2 1 yr TCU/USA

1 Odyssey Sims G 5-8 12 yrs Baylor/USA

3 Shyanne Sellers G 6-2 R Maryland/USA

5 Paige Bueckers G 6-0 1 yr Connecticut/USA

6 Costanza Verona* G 5-6 R Italy

7 Alysha Clark F 5-11 12 yrs Middle Tennessee/USA

8 Alanna Smith F 6-4 7 yrs Stanford/Australia

9 Grace Berger G 5-11 3 yrs Indiana/USA

10 Aziaha James G 5-10 1 yr North Carolina State/USA

11 JJ Quinerly G 5-8 1 yr West Virginia/USA

12 Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu* F/C 6-3 2 yrs South Florida/Cameroon

13 Rayah Marshall C/F 6-4 1 yr Southern California/USA

15 Lindsay Allen G 5-8 8 yrs Notre Dame/USA

20 Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 3 yrs Villanova/USA

21 Grace Sullivan F 6-4 R Northwestern/USA

22 Zee Spearman F 6-4 R Tennessee/USA

24 Arike Ogunbowale* G 5-8 7 yrs Notre Dame/USA

28 Li Yueru C 6-7 3 yrs China

32 Jessica Shepard* F 6-4 5 yrs Notre Dame/USA

34 Awak Kuier* F 6-6 4 yrs Finland

35 Azzi Fudd G 5-11 R Connecticut/USA

44 Kyla Oldacre F 6-6 R Texas/USA

* will arrive late to training camp due to overseas commitment

Please note - the preseason game on May 3 against Las Vegas will be played at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas







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