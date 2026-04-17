Dallas Wings Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster
Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings tip off training camp on Sunday, April 19, and announced their full 2026 training camp roster today. Training camp will take place at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, Awak Kuier, Costanza Verona and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu will be late arrivals to training camp due to overseas commitments.
2026 Dallas Wings Training Camp Roster
# Name Pos. Ht. Exp. From
0 Amy Okonkwo F 6-2 1 yr TCU/USA
1 Odyssey Sims G 5-8 12 yrs Baylor/USA
3 Shyanne Sellers G 6-2 R Maryland/USA
5 Paige Bueckers G 6-0 1 yr Connecticut/USA
6 Costanza Verona* G 5-6 R Italy
7 Alysha Clark F 5-11 12 yrs Middle Tennessee/USA
8 Alanna Smith F 6-4 7 yrs Stanford/Australia
9 Grace Berger G 5-11 3 yrs Indiana/USA
10 Aziaha James G 5-10 1 yr North Carolina State/USA
11 JJ Quinerly G 5-8 1 yr West Virginia/USA
12 Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu* F/C 6-3 2 yrs South Florida/Cameroon
13 Rayah Marshall C/F 6-4 1 yr Southern California/USA
15 Lindsay Allen G 5-8 8 yrs Notre Dame/USA
20 Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 3 yrs Villanova/USA
21 Grace Sullivan F 6-4 R Northwestern/USA
22 Zee Spearman F 6-4 R Tennessee/USA
24 Arike Ogunbowale* G 5-8 7 yrs Notre Dame/USA
28 Li Yueru C 6-7 3 yrs China
32 Jessica Shepard* F 6-4 5 yrs Notre Dame/USA
34 Awak Kuier* F 6-6 4 yrs Finland
35 Azzi Fudd G 5-11 R Connecticut/USA
44 Kyla Oldacre F 6-6 R Texas/USA
* will arrive late to training camp due to overseas commitment
Please note - the preseason game on May 3 against Las Vegas will be played at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 17, 2026
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- Dallas Wings Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster - Dallas Wings
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