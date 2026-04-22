Dallas Wings Waive Pair
WNBA Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings Waive Pair

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release


Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived guard Shyanne Sellers and forward Grace Sullivan, the team announced today.

The Wings will finalize the team's 2026 opening day roster by May 7.

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