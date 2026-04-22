Dallas Wings Waive Pair
Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived guard Shyanne Sellers and forward Grace Sullivan, the team announced today.
The Wings will finalize the team's 2026 opening day roster by May 7.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
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