Wings Tripped up at Golden State

Published on June 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







San Francisco, CA - The Dallas Wings fell at the Golden State Valkyries 91-80 Wednesday night at Chase Center. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings in scoring with 21 points, her seventh 20-point game of the year, highlighting four Dallas players in double figures. Jessica Shepard added her WNBA-leading 10th double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 boards. The Wings move to 9-6 on the year while the Valkyries improve to 10-5.

The Wings led by as many as 12 before being outscored 27-7 in a decisive second quarter, tilting the game in favor of Golden State. Dallas was within two early in the fourth quarter but couldn't complete the comeback, getting no closer than five over the final eight minutes. The Wings shot .469 (30-64) overall and .409 (9-22) from three, while the Valkyries posted a .460 shooting percentage including .480 (12-25) from deep. Gabby Williams led all scorers with 25 points.

Paige Bueckers totaled 15 points and eight assists, while Azzi Fudd tied the Wings single-game rookie record with five steals to go along with 10 points. In just her second game in a Dallas uniform, Sug Sutton scored nine points on 3-4 shooting, including 2-2 from three.

Dallas was outrebounded 41-25 and held without a second-chance point for the first time since 2021, corralling just two offensive rebounds as a team, both going to Shepard. Points in the paint were even at 32 apiece, while the Wings had the advantage in fast break points 9-6. The game featured just one tie and one lead change.

The contest marked the final Commissioner's Cup game for both teams, with Dallas finishing with $15,000 donated to Young Leaders, Strong City - a student-centered organization focused on elevating youth voice, with a mission to educate, equip and activate a community of youth leaders to realize their vision for themselves and their community. For more information on YLSC, click here.

Up next, the Wings return home to host the Chicago Sky on Saturday night at College Park Center. The game will air nationally on CBS with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. CT.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Ogunbowale (21) Shepard (10) Bueckers (8)

Golden State Williams (25) Thornton (11) Burton (5)

First Quarter: Dallas 26, Golden State 17

The starting lineup for the Wings was Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard for the second straight game. Kuier struck first to give the Wings a 2-0 lead before Shepard went 3-3 and Ogunbowale buried a three to force a Golden State timeout as the Wings jumped out to an 11-6 advantage with 4:30 remaining in the quarter. Shepard made it 4-4 out of the timeout to extend the Wings lead to seven, 13-6. Dallas led by as many as 12 in the quarter, with Shepard's 10 points fueling the start. She was 5-5 from the field to match her career best for most field goals made in a quarter without a miss.

Second Quarter: Dallas 7, Golden State 27

A 14-5 Valkyries run narrowed a 12-point Wings lead down to two, 30-28, with 6:46 left in the half, forcing a Dallas timeout. Golden State took its first lead of the game, 32-30, off a Gabby Williams three before Kayla Thornton added another triple to make it 35-30 while riding a 14-0 run. Dallas called another timeout with 5:10 left in the quarter. Golden State went on to dominate the quarter 27-7, marking the largest point difference in a single quarter for Dallas since 2024, and the fewest points the Wings have scored in a quarter this season. At the break, Shepard had team highs of 12 points and six rebounds, while Ogunbowale and Sug Sutton added six points apiece.

Third Quarter: Dallas 29, Golden State 20

The Wings opened the second half on an 8-0 run to narrow the 11-point halftime deficit down to three - 44-41 - with Fudd, Kuier and Ogunbowale all scoring during the stretch. Golden State countered, getting its lead back up to 11 with 2:16 to go, before Dallas closed the quarter on a 13-4 run to make it a two-point game, 64-62, heading into the fourth. The Wings shot .556 from the field in the third, highlighted by a 4-5 clip from three, with Ogunbowale scoring a quarter-high eight points.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 18, Golden State 27

Entering the quarter down two, Dallas was kept off the scoreboard for over two minutes to start the period as Golden State grew its lead back up to nine, 71-62, with 7:50 remaining. The Valkyries led by as many as 12 in the quarter, 81-69, before a 7-0 Dallas run made it a five-point game, 81-76, with 3:58 to go. The Wings would get no closer than five the rest of the way, as Golden State had an answer for every Dallas push. Ogunbowale had seven points in the fourth and Bueckers added six.







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