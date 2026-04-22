Golden State Valkyries Announce National Television Broadcast Schedule

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries announced Wednesday the national television broadcast schedule for the 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, which features 28 games set to air across ABC, CBS, ESPN, ION, Peacock, Prime Video and USA. A full Valkyries schedule can be found here, and the team's local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Schedule Highlights

The Valkyries will appear on ION's State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight eight times throughout the season, beginning with the season opener at Seattle on Friday, May 8.

ESPN is home to Golden State's contests versus the New York Liberty on Sunday, June 28, and the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, August 9 as part of the newly launched "Women's Sports Sundays."

Two games will air on Peacock, including the Valkyries' showdown against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Monday, August 17.

Golden State Valkyries 2026 Regular Season National Broadcast Schedule (subject to change):

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Network

Friday, May 8 at Seattle 7:00 p.m. ION

Thursday, May 21 at New York 5:00 p.m. Prime Video

Friday, May 22 at Indiana 4:30 p.m. ION

Thursday, May 28 Indiana 7:00 p.m. Prime Video

Sunday, May 31 Las Vegas 12:30 p.m. NBC

Thursday, June 4 at Minnesota (CC) 6:00 p.m. Prime Video

Saturday, June 6 at Las Vegas (CC) 12:00 p.m. ABC

Friday, June 12 At Seattle (CC) 7:00 p.m. ION

Monday, June 15 Los Angeles (CC) 7:00 p.m. Peacock

Friday, June 19 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. ION

Sunday, June 21 at Las Vegas 1:00 p.m. CBS

Wednesday, June 24 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. USA

Friday, June 26 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. ION

Sunday, June 28 New York 4:00 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, July 4 at Atlanta 10:00 a.m. CBS

Friday, July 10 at Connecticut 4:30 p.m. ION

Wednesday, July 15 at Indiana 5:00 p.m. USA

Wednesday, July 29 at Phoenix 7:00 p.m. USA

Friday August 7 at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ION

Sunday, August 9 at Los Angeles 4:00 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, August 12 Chicago 7:00 p.m. USA

Monday, August 17 Dallas 7:00 p.m. Peacock

Wednesday, August 19 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. USA

Friday, August 21 at Chicago 4:30 p.m. ION

Monday, August 24 at Minnesota 5:00 p.m. USA

Thursday, August 27 at New York 5:00 p.m. Prime Video

Friday, September 18 Portland 7:00 p.m. ION

Saturday, September 19 Seattle 6:00 p.m. Prime Video

*CC = Commissioner's Cup

Tickets are available at https://valkyries.wnba.com/tickets.







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