Golden State Valkyries Announce National Television Broadcast Schedule
Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries announced Wednesday the national television broadcast schedule for the 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, which features 28 games set to air across ABC, CBS, ESPN, ION, Peacock, Prime Video and USA. A full Valkyries schedule can be found here, and the team's local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
Schedule Highlights
The Valkyries will appear on ION's State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight eight times throughout the season, beginning with the season opener at Seattle on Friday, May 8.
ESPN is home to Golden State's contests versus the New York Liberty on Sunday, June 28, and the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, August 9 as part of the newly launched "Women's Sports Sundays."
Two games will air on Peacock, including the Valkyries' showdown against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Monday, August 17.
Golden State Valkyries 2026 Regular Season National Broadcast Schedule (subject to change):
Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Network
Friday, May 8 at Seattle 7:00 p.m. ION
Thursday, May 21 at New York 5:00 p.m. Prime Video
Friday, May 22 at Indiana 4:30 p.m. ION
Thursday, May 28 Indiana 7:00 p.m. Prime Video
Sunday, May 31 Las Vegas 12:30 p.m. NBC
Thursday, June 4 at Minnesota (CC) 6:00 p.m. Prime Video
Saturday, June 6 at Las Vegas (CC) 12:00 p.m. ABC
Friday, June 12 At Seattle (CC) 7:00 p.m. ION
Monday, June 15 Los Angeles (CC) 7:00 p.m. Peacock
Friday, June 19 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. ION
Sunday, June 21 at Las Vegas 1:00 p.m. CBS
Wednesday, June 24 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. USA
Friday, June 26 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. ION
Sunday, June 28 New York 4:00 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, July 4 at Atlanta 10:00 a.m. CBS
Friday, July 10 at Connecticut 4:30 p.m. ION
Wednesday, July 15 at Indiana 5:00 p.m. USA
Wednesday, July 29 at Phoenix 7:00 p.m. USA
Friday August 7 at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ION
Sunday, August 9 at Los Angeles 4:00 p.m. ESPN
Wednesday, August 12 Chicago 7:00 p.m. USA
Monday, August 17 Dallas 7:00 p.m. Peacock
Wednesday, August 19 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. USA
Friday, August 21 at Chicago 4:30 p.m. ION
Monday, August 24 at Minnesota 5:00 p.m. USA
Thursday, August 27 at New York 5:00 p.m. Prime Video
Friday, September 18 Portland 7:00 p.m. ION
Saturday, September 19 Seattle 6:00 p.m. Prime Video
*CC = Commissioner's Cup
Tickets are available at https://valkyries.wnba.com/tickets.
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