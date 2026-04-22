Golden State Valkyries Waive Bailey Maupin
WNBA Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries Waive Bailey Maupin

Published on April 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release


OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have waived guard Bailey Maupin.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.

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