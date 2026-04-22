Golden State Valkyries Waive Bailey Maupin

Published on April 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have waived guard Bailey Maupin.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 21, 2026

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