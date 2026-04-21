Connecticut Sun Head Coach Rachid Meziane Finalizes 2026 Basketball Support Staff

Published on April 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun's Head Coach Rachid Meziane announced the team's support staff for the 2026 season.

Shavonte Zellous returns this season as the Manager of Basketball Development. Those joining the Sun support staff are Adrian Harper as Head Equipment Manager, Brianna Robinson as Assistant Athletic Trainer, and Caitlin Bickle as Basketball Operations Intern.

Zellous returns to the Sun's support staff after completing an internship in basketball development last season. A 12-year WNBA veteran, Zellous is a champion, all-star and Most Improved Player award-winner whose playing career was defined by competitiveness, basketball IQ and two-way impact. A standout at the University of Pittsburgh, Zellous brings elite experience and perspective to her role, where she continues to grow the game off the court while supporting the Sun and its players.

Harper joins the Connecticut Sun with a well-rounded background in basketball operations. Most recently, he served as Manager of Basketball Operations for the Atlanta Dream in 2025. His prior experience includes roles with the Portland Trail Blazers, Harvard University and the NBA's Future Basketball Operations Star program. Harper began his career in operations with the Danville Otterbots and Averett University, where he also earned his MBA. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he brings a player-first approach and a strong foundation in team operations, logistics and equipment management.

Robinson, a Miami native, brings seven years of experience as a Certified Athletic Trainer to the Sun, with a diverse background spanning primary schools through the USFL. After navigating multiple injuries as a rugby, basketball and softball athlete, she shifted her focus to supporting athletes on the sidelines. Robinson earned her bachelor's degree in Exercise Science and Health Promotion from Florida Atlantic University in 2026, followed by a master's degree in Athletic Training from Florida International University in 2019. She also completed a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Innovation at St. Thomas University in 2024. Her doctoral research examined access to mental health services for adolescent student-athletes, highlighting her commitment to caring for athletes as whole individuals-both physically and mentally.

Bickle joins the Sun support staff after following a series of internships across basketball operations, marketing and fan engagement, and the Baylor sports management graduate program. Her basketball experience spans both professional and collegiate experience, including playing for the Sun in 2024. Bickle played professionally overseas for three years, competing in Mexico, Greece, Italy, Lithuania and Hungary. She's also a national champion and a four-time Big 12 champion with Baylor University.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now:HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Foradditionalinformation or topurchaseseason tickets, visitwww.connecticutsun.com.







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