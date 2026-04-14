Connecticut Sun Acquire Taylor Bigby

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has acquired guard Taylor Bigby and a 2027 3rd round pick from the Portland Fire, in exchange for Serah Williams.

Bigby spent her final year at Texas Christian University (TCU) after spending time at Oregon (2021-22) and the University of Southern California (2022-24). In her two seasons with TCU, the 6-1 guard averaged 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game and led the Horned Frogs in three-point percentage in 2025-26, which helped push TCU to the team's second straight Elite 8 appearance.

Outside of collegiate play, Bigby was selected to compete for USA Basketball 2025 3x3 U23 National Team that finished 7th at the U23 World Cup. She also helped the U23 Nations League team go 14-2 in route to the Americas Conference title.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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