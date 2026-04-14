Connecticut Sun Select Gianna Kneepkens

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - With the 15th pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY, the Connecticut Sun selected guard, Gianna Kneepkens.

"We're excited to welcome Gianna to our team," says Connecticut Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "She's experienced success UCLA within a winning culture and brings a mindset defined by toughness and consistency every time she steps on the floor on both ends. Her shooting ability is elite and truly sets her apart, but we're equally impressed by the complete game she's shown throughout her college career. We believe she'll be a tremendous asset to our organization."

Kneepkens (pronounced KNEEp-kins) joins the Sun after an impressive collegiate career, where she helped lead UCLA to the 2025-26 National Championship over South Carolina, bringing the school its first championship. Before her time at UCLA, Kneepkins spent time at Utah, where she earned to multiple awards and honors, including 2021-22 Pac-12 Rookie of the Year, two nods to the All-Pac-12 team (2022, 2023), a nod to the All-Big 12 first team (2025) and the All-Big Ten second team (2026).

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







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