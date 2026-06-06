Sun Fall to Sky, 85-80

Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Chicago, IL - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (2-10) fell to the Chicago Sky (4-6), 85-80, in a tightly contested matchup Friday at Wintrust Arena.

Diamond Miller and Brittney Griner led Connecticut with 16 points apiece. Griner also added eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Saniya Rivers put up 14 points, matching a season-high from the May 15th matchup against Las Vegas, as well as two blocks. Aneesah Morrow finished with a career-high 17 rebounds, surpassing her previous mark of 16 set May 10 against Seattle.

Chicago opened the first quarter aggressively, forcing steals and blocks that held Connecticut scoreless until about the eight-minute mark; Azurá Stevens and Skylar Diggins scored the game's first points. Miller sparked the Sun with a layup for her 700th career point, igniting a 9-0 run with help from Griner and Rivers. Miller dominated early, scoring 14 points in the first quarter. Morrow totaled six rebounds in the period to reach 400 career rebounds, becoming the 21st-fastest player to hit the milestone (53 games), joining Nneka Ogwumike. Connecticut led 25-11 lead after scoring 14 straight points, 12 coming from Miller.

Rivers opened the second quarter with a block on Kamilla Cardoso, but Chicago answered with a three-pointer from Rachel Banham. Griner recorded another block on Cardoso before assisting Rivers on a basket. Morrow hit a three to grab her first points of the night. Diggins fueled the Sky's comeback, scoring 16 points in the quarter as Chicago erased a 14-point deficit. Hailey Van Lith, playing against her former team, and Raegan Beers got their first points of night. Chicago pulled within two by halftime after a 31-point second quarter.

Former Sun guard Jacy Sheldon opened the second half with a basket to the game at 45, Griner responded with a three-point play for Connecticut. Morrow collected her 10th rebound in the third quarter, marking the fourth straight game and ninth game this season where she's totaled at least 10 rebounds. Chicago took control mid-way through the third, building a five-point lead with six minutes left. Connecticut struggled with turnovers, committing seven in the quarter after just six in the first half. Nell Angloma and Charlisse Leger-Walker scored late to cut the deficit to four entering the fourth.

Beers converted a three-point play early in the fourth to pull Connecticut within one. Sydney Taylor scored four points to help maintain Chicago's lead. The Sky held a 77-76 advantage with two minutes remaining before Diggins hit a contested basket and converted a free throw to extend the lead to four. Rivers answered with a three-pointer to make it a one-point game with 103 left, but Elizabeth Williams buried a shot from downtown with 14.5 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach for the Sun.

Connecticut dominated second-chance opportunities, scoring 19 points on 14 offensive rebounds compared to Chicago's 10 points on seven offensive boards. The Sky capitalized on turnovers, scoring 9 points off 15 turnovers. Connecticut outrebounded Chicago 40-28, with Morrow and Griner combining for 25 boards.

Game Notes:

Connecticut outrebounded Chicago 40-28. Morrow and Griner combined for 25 rebounds, nearly matching the Sky's total.

Miller surpassed 700 career points.

Morrow reached 400 career rebounds in 53 games, the 21st-fastest mark in WNBA history, tying Nneka Ogwumike in games to the milestone.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.