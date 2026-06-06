Odyssey Sims Injury Update

Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims suffered a left ankle injury in the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks tonight and will not return to the game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2026

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