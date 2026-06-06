Storm Waives Joyner Holmes
Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the team has waived forward Joyner Holmes.
Seattle signed Holmes on May 22 to a hardship contract. While with the team, Holmes played in one game and finished with two points, five rebounds and three blocks.
The Storm plays the Minnesota Lynx tomorrow, Saturday, June 6 at 12 p.m. CT before heading to Las Vegas for a matchup on Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. PT against the Aces.
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
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