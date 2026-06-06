Storm Waives Joyner Holmes

Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the team has waived forward Joyner Holmes.

Seattle signed Holmes on May 22 to a hardship contract. While with the team, Holmes played in one game and finished with two points, five rebounds and three blocks.

The Storm plays the Minnesota Lynx tomorrow, Saturday, June 6 at 12 p.m. CT before heading to Las Vegas for a matchup on Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. PT against the Aces.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.