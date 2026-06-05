Game Preview: Valkyries at Las Vegas Aces Commissioner's Cup - 6/6/26

Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







After splitting their first two Commissioner's Cup games, the Golden State Valkyries head to Las Vegas to battle the defending WNBA champion Aces on Saturday at 12 p.m. PT. The Valkyries are in fourth place in the Western Conference for the Cup, with a plus-15 point differential - they trail the Aces and the Dallas Wings, who have only played one Cup game and the 2-0 Minnesota Lynx, who narrowly defeated Golden State by three points on Thursday. The Aces defeated the Los Angeles Sparks by 10 points in their first Commissioner's Cup game behind 25 points and 15 rebounds from reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. » Full Cup Standings

Valkyries vs. Aces

Saturday, June 6 | Tipoff: 12 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

Cecilia Zandalasini's 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell just short as the Golden State Valkyries lost 87-84 to the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night at Target Center in the team's second game of the Commissioner's Cup. Olivia Miles, who came into the game shooting just 2-for-18 (11.1%) in her rookie campaign, scored a career-high 28 points for Minnesota. Cecilia Zandalasini led the Valkyries in scoring with 18 points, while Janelle Salaün (17 PTS) and Tiffany Hayes (15 PTS) combined for 32 of the Valkyries' 37 bench points. » Full Game Recap

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: The Valkyries' leading point-per-game scorer has come off the bench in each of the first 10 games, as Janelle Salaün is averaging a team-high 14.2 points per contest. She is also making a team-high 2.7 3-pointers per game and shooting 40.3 percent from deep on 6.7 attempts per game. Salaün tied a season high with five made 3-pointers in Thursday's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes. She is the second-leading scorer in franchise history, only trailing Veronica Burton. Salaün is second in the WNBA in bench scoring, behind only Las Vegas Aces' guard Chennedy Carter, who is averaging 17.5 points per game.

Aces: A'ja Wilson has been dominant on both ends of the floor this season, ranking second in the league in points per game (24.8 PPG) and first in blocks per game (2.6 BPG) among players who have played in multiple games. Wilson also ranks in the top-10 in rebounds per game (8.9 RPG) - she is the only player in WNBA history to average at least 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, having also accomplished that feat in the 2024 season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2026

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