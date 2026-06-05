Commissioner's Cup Play Continues as Fever Visit New York

Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever look to follow up a dominant win over the Atlanta Dream with another Commissioner's Cup victory as they head to New York to take on the Liberty. The Liberty are winners of three straight games, but have been without star guard Sabrina Ionescu, who has battled various injuries to open the WNBA season.

Ionescu was sidelined for New York's 97-82 win over the Toronto Tempo on Wednesday, and her status remains uncertain for the matchup with Indiana on Saturday.

Breanna Stewart remains available for the Liberty and leads New York in scoring with 18.8 points per game. She's led the team in scoring four times this season, and continues to be a reliable source of offense in her 10th season in the WNBA.

The Liberty own the league's fourth-best net rating, but three of their four losses have come at home. New York lost three straight games in late May - all at the Barclays Center - to Golden State, Dallas, and Portland.

The Fever seek to capitalize on their momentum following their 83-71 win over Atlanta to open their Commissioner's Cup slate on Thursday. Kelsey Mitchell was a force on offense - she notched 25 points on 11-for-15 shooting - but Indiana's defense stole the show. The Dream's 71 points marked the fewest the Fever defense has allowed all season.

"There are a lot of ups and downs in this league," coach Stephanie White said postgame. "And when you see some of the work that you put in - physically, mentally, emotionally, all the things - and to come out and play the way we did, I mean, that's the standard. That's what it looks like."

The Fever continue their Commissioner's Cup title defense on Saturday, May 6, as they take on the Liberty in New York.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS/Paramount+ - Jordan Kent (play-by-play), Isis Young (analyst)f Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (5-4)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

New York Liberty (6-4)

Guard - Pauline Astier Guard - Marine Johannes Forward - Leonie Fiebich Forward - Breanna Stewart Center - Jonquel Jones







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2026

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