The Cup Chase: Volume 1

Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







The Cup Chase

Your Daily Notebook on the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase Volume 1: The Race Begins Welcome to Day 1 of The Cup Chase. With all 15 teams now on the board in Commissioner's Cup competition, consider this your daily guide to the standings, storylines, and performances shaping the race to June 30.

Let's get started.

The Daily Recap The Minnesota Lynx started 2-0 in Commissioner's Cup competition with a convincing win over the Mercury on opening night and a thriller against the Valkyries last night. May Kia Rookie of the Month Olivia Miles led Minnesota with a career-high 28 points and seven assists, while setting a rookie record with eight made three-pointers. Minnesota is chasing a third consecutive trip to the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game after winning the title in 2024 and falling to the Fever in 2025.

Speaking of Indiana, the Fever turned in their best defensive performance of the season last night, holding the Atlanta Dream to just 71 points in their Cup opener. The loss moved Atlanta to 1-1 after the Dream opened Cup play with a dominant win over the Connecticut Sun.

Catching Up on the Past 4 Days: Dallas routed Seattle on Monday, the Mystics prevailed over the Sky on Tuesday, Golden State beat Portland and Las Vegas took down Los Angeles. On Wednesday, New York held off Toronto, and the Mercury won a close one at Seattle.

So, what does all of this mean? The next 12 days are going to be noteworthy. Let's take a look at what's on tap tonight.

Games to Watch Tonight

Connecticut Sun @ Chicago Sky

Two teams looking for their first Cup win meet in Chicago.

ION, 7:30 PM ET

Dallas Wings @ Los Angeles Sparks

Dallas can move to 2-0 in Cup play, while Los Angeles looks to even its Cup record at 1-1.

ION, 10:00 PM ET

Phoenix Mercury @ Portland Fire

Phoenix continues its Pacific Northwest road trip after winning at Seattle, while Portland looks to get its first win in Cup competition.

ION, 10:00 PM ET

Storylines We're Tracking

Few teams have outperformed Dallas offensively this season, making tonight's matchup against Los Angeles one of the most intriguing games of the season so far. The Wings lead the league in team offensive rating (111.3), and the Sparks are anticipating the return of the league's leading scorer, Kelsey Plum (26.8 PPG), after she missed the last three games.

Azzi Fudd has intensified the Kia Rookie of the Year race, averaging 18.3 points while shooting 59.5% from the field over the Wings' last three games. Fudd has helped lead Dallas enter tonight's game on a three-game winning streak. Among eligible rookies, Fudd ranks third in points (12.1), second in steals (1.12), and second in blocks (1.0) per game.

Portland enters tonight's game leading the WNBA in points off turnovers (18.0 per game), a strength that could prove critical against a veteran Mercury team. The Fire, led by May Coach of the Month Alex Sarama, will look to turn pressure into points as they chase their first Cup win.

WNBA offenses continue to operate at historic rates, averaging 84.8 points per game with an average offensive rating of 102.3. Both marks would be all-time highs.

Cup Standings Snapshot Eastern Conference Leading the Way

Washington Mystics, 1-0, +18 Next 3: @ATL (June 6), vs IND (June 8), vs TOR (June 12)

Within Striking Distance

New York Liberty, 1-0, +16 Next 3: vs IND (June 6), @ CON (June 8), @ ATL (June 11)

Indiana Fever, 1-0, +12 Next 3: @ NYL (June 6), @ WAS (June 8), vs CHI (June 11)

Atlanta Dream, 1-1, +4 Next 3: vs WAS (June 6), @ CHI (June 9), vs NYL (June 11)

In The Hunt 5. Toronto Tempo, 0-1, -15

6. Connecticut Sun, 0-1, -16

7. Chicago Sky, 0-1, -18

Western Conference Leading the Way

Minnesota Lynx, 2-0, +37 Next 3: vs SEA (June 6), vs DAL (June 9), @ LVA (June 13)

Within Striking Distance

Dallas Wings, 1-0, +23 Next 3: @ LAS (June 5), @ MIN (June 9), vs PHX (June 11)

Las Vegas Aces, 1-0, +10 Next 3: vs GSV (June 6), vs SEA (June 8), @ PDX (June 11)

Golden State Valkyries, 1-1, +15 Next 3: @ GSV (June 6), vs PHX (June 9), @ SEA (June 12)

In The Hunt 5. Phoenix Mercury, 1-1, -30

6. Los Angeles Sparks, 0-1, -10

7. Portland Fire, 0-1, -18

8. Seattle Storm, 0-2, -27

Top Performances

Rhyne Howard made an early Cup statement on Tuesday, leading the Dream to a 91-75 win over the Sun with a season-high 36 points and eight made three-pointers.

A'ja Wilson delivered another entry for the record book on Tuesday, totaling her third career game with 25+ points, 15+ rebounds and 5+ blocks -- the most such games in WNBA history -- in a win over the Sparks. The performance came shortly after Wilson was named Western Conference Kia Player of the Month for May.

May Kia Rookie of the Month Olivia Miles powered the Lynx past the Valkyries last night, setting a WNBA rookie record with eight made three-pointers and finishing with a career- high 28 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks.

From the Commissioner's Cup Archive

Since the first Commissioner's Cup in 2021, every team that has made the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game won their first game of Cup play.

For more information on the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, please visit https://www.wnba.com/commissioners-cup/2026 .







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2026

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