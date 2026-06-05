Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (6.4.26)

Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 87 (8-2), GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES 84 (6-4)

June 4, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Olivia Miles finished tonight's contest with a game and career-high 28 points on 9-of-16 (56%) shooting from the floor and 8-of-11 (72.7%) from deep, along with seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks. Miles' performance tonight makes her the first Lynx rookie to achieve double-figure scoring in each of their first 10 games.

Miles' eight made three-pointers are the most by a rookie in WNBA history, and she joins Kayla McBride as the only two Lynx players in franchise history to record eight-made three-pointers in a game.

Courtney Williams added 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists in tonight's contest, marking her sixth 15+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (83rd career).

In tonight's win, McBride totaled 14 points on 3-of-6 (50%) from deep, also adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, marking her second 10+ point/5+ rebound/2+ steal game of the season (23rd career).

Team Notes

The Lynx shot 13-of-26 (50%) from beyond the arc in tonight's win, marking the second consecutive game shooting 50%+ from deep, and the 144th such game in franchise history.

In tonight's contest, Minnesota held Golden State to just 30-of-76 (39.5%) from the floor. The Lynx have held opponents to under 40% from the floor five times this season, and are now 179-9 all-time since 2010 when holding their opponents to below 40% from the field.

The Lynx totaled seven rejections tonight, led by both Nia Coffey (3) and Miles (3). Minnesota has now registered 5+ blocks on six occasions this season, and rank fourth in the WNBA in blocks per game (5.0).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.