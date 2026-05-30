Postgame Notes: MIN vs CHI (5.29.26)

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minnesota Lynx (6-2) 79, Chicago Sky (3-5) 58

May 29, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Nia Coffey had a 20-point outing, shooting a career high 6-of-9 (66.7%) from three and 7-of-12 (58.3%) from the floor, also adding eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and a blocked shot. Coffey's 20 points tonight mark her highest total since she recorded 23 points against the Seattle Storm on May 27, 2018, while playing with the Las Vegas Aces.

Kayla McBride totaled nine points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot in tonight's contest. Her three-point basket at 1:08 in the fourth quarter marked McBride's 5,500th career point.

Rookie Olivia Miles added 17 points along with six rebounds, six assists and two steals in tonight's win. The contest marks Miles' second consecutive game posting 15+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists, becoming only the third rookie in WNBA history with back-to-back such games, joining Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi.

Natasha Howard posted 14 points on 6-of-11 (54.5%) shooting from the floor, as well as seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block. Tonight marks Howard's 13th career game posting 14+ points/5+ rebounds/4+ steals.

Team Notes

Minnesota held Chicago to just 20-of-70 (28.6%) from the floor in tonight's win, the 10th-best defensive percentage in Lynx history. The Lynx are now 177-9 since 2010 when holding their opponents to under 40% from the field.

Since 2006, Chicago's 58 points tonight represent the 30th time Minnesota has allowed fewer than 60 points in a game (regular season and playoffs).

The Lynx totaled seven rejections as a team against the Sky tonight, marking the fourth time this season Minnesota has posted a seven-block game, and the 195th such game as a franchise.







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