Minnesota Lynx Sign Eliška Hamzová

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed guard Eliška Hamzová to a player development contract.

The Lynx will take on the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on Friday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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