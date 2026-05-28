Notes: Atlanta Dream 81, Minnesota Lynx 96

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; they're now 4-1 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Minnesota Lynx is now 15-32 overall and 7-17 on the road.

The Dream's current 2026 season record is 4-s following tonight's loss.

After recording her second assist of the night, Howard now has 500 career assists.

Gray recorded her 4th 20+ point game of the season.

Hillmon recorded her best performance so far in the 2026 season, finishing the game just short of a double-double with 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Sika Kone made her presence known in the first half with a big bucket inside and her first three of the 2026 season.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Allisha Gray: 21 points, 3 assists, 1 steal

Naz Hillmon: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

Rhyne Howard: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists

Angel Reese: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Jordin Canada: 9 points, 1 rebound, 5 assists







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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