Postgame Notes: MIN vs ATL (5.27.26)

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minnesota Lynx 96 (5-2) Atlanta Dream 81 (4-2)

May 27, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Courtney Williams led the way tonight with a game and season-high 25 points on 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the floor, along with seven assists, three rebounds and one steal. The performance marked her first 25+ point/5+ assist game of the season (15th career).

Olivia Miles tallied 16 points on 6-of-10 (60.0%) shooting from the field, also recording five rebounds and a game-high eight assists. Tonight's performance makes Miles the second Lynx rookie to post a 15+ point/8+ assist/5+ rebound game, and the first since Betty Lennox on Aug. 6, 2000, against the Indiana Fever.

Through her first seven games, Miles becomes just the fourth player in WNBA history to average 15+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in seven career games, joining Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker.

Natasha Howard totaled 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor, also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists. Tonight's game marks her second 20+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season (eighth career).

Team Notes

Tonight's win marks the first Lynx win over the Dream since June 27, 2025, ending a three-game loss streak against Atlanta. The Lynx now move to 33-15 all-time, and 17-6 at Target Center, against the Dream.

The Lynx finished tonight's win shooting 40-of-67 (59.7%) from the floor, their second highest field goal percentage of the season.

Led by Miles' game-high eight assists, the Lynx tallied a season-high 26 dimes, marking the sixth time this season Minnesota has recorded 20+ assists.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.