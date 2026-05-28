Minnesota Lynx Release Emese Hof
Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has released forward Emese Hof from her player development contract.
The Lynx will take on the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on Friday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
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