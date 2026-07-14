Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (7.13.26)

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 104 (18-6), PHOENIX MERCURY 100 (8-17)

July 13, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride scored a team-high 37 points going 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the floor and 6-of-11 (54.5%) from deep, adding six rebounds, four steals, a career-high two blocks and an assist marking her second career 35+ point game.

Olivia Miles posted a career-high 33 points on 10-of-16 (62.5%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 shooting (62.5%) from deep, along with eight assists and three rebounds, marking her first 30+/5+ assist game of the season. Miles' 33 points are the most by a rookie in franchise history.

With her performance tonight, Miles became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 400+ points/100+ assists/100+ rebounds.

Natasha Howard added 13 points on 5-of-11 (45.4%) shooting from the field, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals, marking her fourth 10+ point/5+ assist game of the season (19th career).

Team Notes

As a team, Minnesota shot 12-of-29 (41.4%) from deep in today's contest, marking the 24th consecutive game with 10+ made three-pointers.

In tonight's win, Miles and McBride became the first duo in Lynx history to each score 30+ points in the same game.

Minnesota shot 92.3% from the free throw line in tonight's game, marking the sixth game of the season the Lynx have shot 90% or better and the 120th such game in franchise history.







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