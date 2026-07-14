Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 8 of the 2026 WNBA season, it was announced today.
This past week Mitchell scored a cumulative 112 points, averaging 28.0 points per game, the highest in the entire league across said period. Scoring 25+ points in each of last week's four games, Mitchell extended her streak to six consecutive 25+ scoring games, the third longest streak of such games in WNBA history. Mitchell helped lead the Fever to a 3-1 record last week, all part of a four-game road trip which included two wins over reigning champion Las Vegas Aces and one over the Phoenix Mercury.
On July 12, against the Aces, Mitchell set a new franchise record for most consecutive double-digit scoring games, surpassing the previous record set by Tamika Catchings between 2003 and 2004. In the same game Mitchell moved up the WNBA all-time leaderboard, passing Katie Douglas (727) for the seventh most all-time in three pointers made with 729.
This is the fifth time in her career Mitchell has won Player of the Week, and her first win of the season. With her selection, Mitchell joins Tamika Catchings (22) as the only Fever players to win five or more Player of the Week awards.
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