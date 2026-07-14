Atlanta Dream and Emory Healthcare Announce Unique Collaboration to Advance Women's Health

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream today announced a multi-year partnership with Emory Healthcare, naming Emory Healthcare the Official Team Healthcare Provider and Official Sports Medicine Provider of the Atlanta Dream. Rooted in a shared commitment to advancing women's health, the collaboration will deliver elite athlete care while expanding access to trusted health education and wellness resources throughout the community.

A New Model for Women's Health

The Atlanta Dream and Emory Healthcare believe sports can become one of the most powerful vehicles for improving women's health. By combining elite sports medicine, trusted clinical expertise, and community engagement, the partnership creates a model that supports women through every stage of life, from professional athletes competing at the highest level to lifelong fans striving to live healthier lives.

The partnership includes a vision to establish Atlanta as the nation's leading Center of Excellence for Women's Sports through the lens of the athlete, integrating sports medicine, gynecology, nutrition, mental health, maternal care and performance science into one ecosystem, featuring a year-round "Built for Her" athlete performance model designed specifically around female physiology rather than adapting systems originally created for men.

At the center of the alliance is a simple belief: when women have access to specialized healthcare, they are empowered to perform at their highest level, whether on the basketball court, in the workplace, or in everyday life.

"As an organization built around empowering women, we believe caring for our athletes extends far beyond game day," says Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Atlanta Dream. "This partnership with Emory Healthcare ensures our players receive world-class care every day while allowing us to make meaningful investments in the health and well-being of women and girls throughout our community. Together, we're demonstrating that sports can be one of the most powerful platforms for improving women's health. "

Athlete Care at the Center

As the team's Official Team Healthcare Provider and Official Sports Medicine Provider, Emory Healthcare will deliver comprehensive, year-round medical care through a curated network of physicians, orthopedic specialists, athletic trainers, rehabilitation experts, and performance professionals, in collaboration with the Dream's Sports Medicine team.

The integrated care model supports Atlanta Dream players across every aspect of their season, including practices, games, travel, recovery, injury prevention, performance optimization, and the offseason, creating a seamless healthcare experience designed specifically around the unique needs of female athletes.

"We are proud to team up with the Atlanta Dream to provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that directly supports female athletes, while helping to translate that expertise into meaningful health education for women throughout metro Atlanta," says Joon S. Lee, MD, executive vice president for Woodruff Health Sciences at Emory University and CEO of Emory Healthcare. "This collaboration will advance women's healthcare and wellness opportunities throughout our community."

Bringing the Science Behind Women's Health to Everyone

As part of the partnership, the Atlanta Dream and Emory Healthcare will launch "The Science Behind Her," a new social content series that explores the latest research and insights surrounding women's health and athletic performance.

The series will feature Emory physicians and experts discussing topics including performance, recovery, nutrition, hormonal health, mental wellness, injury prevention, and emerging sports medicine research, making elite-level knowledge accessible to women and girls beyond professional sports.

The series will help women better understand how their bodies are designed to perform, empowering them with trusted information they can apply throughout every stage of life.

Empowering Health Beyond the Court

The two organizations are also planning a series of community health initiatives designed to improve access to care and wellness education.

Throughout the season, the Atlanta Dream and Emory Healthcare will collaborate on wellness clinics, mobile health screenings, educational programming, and community resources that bring trusted healthcare directly into neighborhoods across metro Atlanta.

Upcoming events include:

Wellness Night presented by Emory Healthcare on August 16 at State Farm Arena, celebrating women's health while connecting fans with valuable wellness resources.

Unstoppable Her Wellness Clinic presented by Emory Healthcare scheduled for September 2026, bringing together healthcare professionals, athletes, and community members for education, screenings, and wellness programming.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.