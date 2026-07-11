Postgame Notes: MIN vs NYL (7.11.26)

Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 90 (17-6), NEW YORK LIBERTY 85 (13-10)

July 11, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride scored a team-high 25 points going 8-of-17 (47.0%) from the floor and 5-of-11 (45.4%) from deep, adding four steals, four rebounds, and two assists marking her second 25+ point game of the season (34th career).

With McBride's 25 points today, she moved to 22nd all-time in the WNBA scoring leaderboard (5,761), passing Skylar Diggins.

Olivia Miles posted 23 points on 4-of-7 (57.1%) shooting from three, along with five rebounds, four assists and a steal, marking her ninth 20+ game of the season (9th career).

With today's performance, Miles became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 350 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists (21 games).

Natasha Howard added 16 points on 5-of-9 (55.5%) shooting from the field, nine rebounds and two assists, marking her thirteenth 15+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (124th career).

Courtney Williams totaled 12 points in today's contest, shooting 2-of-3 (66.67%) shooting from the deep. Williams also added eleven rebounds and an assist in today's contest, marking her second point/rebound double-double of the season (23rd career).

Team Notes

With today's win, Minnesota totaled its eighth win by single digits, tied for the most this season by any WNBA team.

As a team, Minnesota shot 14-of-28 (50.0%) from deep in today's contest, marking the 23rd consecutive game with 10+ made three-pointers.

Minnesota finished today's game grabbing 40 boards, with 12 coming from Williams, marking the 13th game this season the Lynx recorded 35+ rebounds.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.