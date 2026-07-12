Dream Can't Match Portland's Shooting, Suffers Loss to Fire

Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Atlanta Dream's box score from its 102-92 loss to Portland on Saturday looked like many this season.

The Dream (13-10), playing without All-Star Angel Reese (right leg), finished with more rebounds than its opponent, more points in the paint, more second-chance points, and created more turnovers.

But Atlanta couldn't outpace Portland's 3-point shooting. The Fire hit 48% of its 29 3-pointers, compared to the Dream's 20% of its 30 3's.

"We couldn't match as well as they were shooting the ball," Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said. "If you're going to be at close to a 30% deficit on threes, you have to work so hard. We're winning possessions by a margin that you would probably win 90-95% of those games, but not if your effective field goal percentage is going to be what ours is."

That accuracy proved the difference. Portland came into the game averaging 33.9% shooting from 3. The 3s helped the Fire finish with 60% shooting, compared to Atlanta's 44%. Portland also hit 16 of 19 (84.2%) free throws. The Dream hit 20 of 24 (83.3%).

Naz Hillmon said Atlanta's ball-screen defense, an issue this season, could have been better against Portland. Smesko explained Portland's ball movements were quicker than Atlanta's rotations.

"Every time we made a mistake, they capitalized on it," Hillmon said.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 20 points. Medina Okot, starting in place of Reese, finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jordin Canada scored 10 points with 12 assists. Hillmon scored 15 points and moved into 10th in the Dream's all-time scoring list.

The Dream trailed 51-44 at halftime, mostly because Portland hit 9-of-20 3-point attempts. The Dream hit 2-of-13.

Two Rhyne Howard 3-pointers and a Hillmon three-point play gave the Dream a 60-59 lead with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter.

Portland, its successful 3-point game established, began attacking inside and finished the quarter with an 83-75 lead. The Fire still hit 2-of-3 3-pointers. The Dream hit 3 of 9.

Gray, one of the Dream's best attacking players, had to go to the locker room for treatment after she was picked by Portland's Megan Gustafson with 7:37. The Dream were behind by nine.

Gray was subbed back in with 6:46 remaining and the Dream behind 88-81.

Portland's Teja Oblak hit yet another 3-pointer. Okot answered with a layup with 4:42 remaining and her team trailing 91-83.

Gray went back to the locker room with 3:44 left and the Dream trailing 93-83. Smesko didn't have an update on Gray after the game.

Hillmon hit a 3-pointer to cut the Dream's gap to 98-92 with 1:16 remaining.

The Dream wasn't able to get any closer.

Atlanta has lost six of seven. It will host Los Angeles on Monday.

"We have things that we have to correct, and we know that we have it in there," Hillmon said. "It's just a matter of putting together 40 minutes."

Smesko said he views Atlanta's struggles as an opportunity to make the team stronger should it make the playoffs.

Smesko said the players should remember they are good shooters, and to let it fly with confidence.

"You're a WNBA player, and you got here because you can make that shot," he said. "I believe in this team, and it's not easy when you're going through the struggle. I doubt our players agree with it now, but it could be the best thing that ever happens to us this season if we handle it the right way."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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