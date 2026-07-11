Sky Lose to Sparks in Third Game of Road Trip, 102-87

Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Los Angeles Sparks 102-87 in Crypto.com Arena on Friday, July 10. The Sky are now 7-15 on the season, 6-8 against the Western Conference, 4-8 on the road and 19-32 against the Sparks all time.

Despite the loss, five members of Tyler Marsh's squad finished in double figures in the team's third straight contest on the road. In her 28 minutes of action, center Kamilla Cardoso turned in another efficient outing with 15 points, eight boards and a pair of assists while shooting 66.7% from the field. The former Gamecock shot over 50% from the floor in nine of her last 10 games - the most efficient stretch of her career year.

Rookie Sydney Taylor registered 15 points for the eighth time this season, which is second among all qualified rookies. Taylor is now averaging 17.6 points over her last month of play during her emergence as one of the league's most dependable first-year players.

Fellow rookie Gabriela Jaquez pitched in with one her most prolific offensive performances of the season, dropping 15 points and corralling five boards in 20 minutes off the bench. Jaquez nailed six of her 12 field goal attempts in the effort - the latter of which was a season high.

Forward Azruá Stevens followed her nine-point, 10-rebound game with 10 points and eight boards in a season-most 30 minutes, and veteran guard Natasha Cloud recorded a team-leading seven assists while surrendering just one turnover.

Off the bench, guard Jacy Sheldon poured in four field goals to finish with 10 points, two made threes, two steals and two assists, finishing as just a minus-one. Aicha Coulibaly, a game removed from snatching a career-best seven rebounds, notched seven points for the second unit and made it to the free-throw line four times in only 13 minutes.

Los Angeles saw five players score in double figures in tonight's matchup. Eleven-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks in scoring with 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Dearica Hamby, former Sky guard Ariel Atkins and Rae Burrell scored 17 points apiece. Hamby tallied seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Atkins added six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Burrell chipped in four assists. Erica Wheeler finished the night with 15 points, two rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 28 minutes of action.

Other highlights include:

* Elizabeth Williams (505) tied Ruth Riley (505) for No. 10 on the WNBA's all-time blocks list

NEXT UP: The Sky close out their 11-day road trip with their third and final clash with the Dallas Wings this season. Chicago is 0-2 against Dallas this season, but is only a minus-11 against the Wings this year. The Sky are 23-10 against the Wings all time.

In the first game of the season against the Wings, the Sky's home opener, Chicago lost 99-89. Kamilla Cardoso had a monster performance, becoming the first Sky player in over a decade to record at least 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers. Natasha Cloud also recorded a strong performance, going for 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six made free throws. Skylar Diggins added 15 points and four assists.

The two teams then squared off in College Park Center in late June, a tilt the Sky lost 93-92. Cardoso put together another impressive outing, notching 26 points and nine rebounds while going 10 for 13 from the field. At that time, her 26 points were one shy of her then-career high. Sydney Taylor was also dominant, going for 18 points and a pair of boards in her second start of the season.

Fresh off a 108-95 win over the Toronto Tempo, the Wings enter Sunday's bout with four players averaging at least 13 points per game. Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers leads Dallas with a team-best 20.6 points and 6.0 assists in her 33.4 minutes of action per night, followed by first-year All-Star Jessica Shepard's 14.8 points and league-leading 11.7 rebounds per appearance. Both four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale and Azzi Fudd - the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft - average 13.2 points per contest.

The game between Chicago and Dallas tips off at 6 p.m. CT in American Airlines Center and will be broadcast on ESPN.

KEY RUNS:

* The Sparks went on a 14-5 run from 1:49 to 5:22 in the first quarter

* Chicago went on a 13-5 run from 2:29 in the first quarter to 8:08 in the second quarter

* Los Angeles went on 13-5 run from 5:30 to 2:15 in the third quarter

* The Sparks went on a 12-4 run from 0:58 in the third quarter to 7:01 in the fourth quarter

* Los Angeles went on a 12-3 run from 3:24 to 0:17 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

* Chicago outscored Los Angeles in paint points, 50-40

* The Sky's bench outscored the Sparks' 32-11

* The Sparks outscored the Sky in points off turnovers, 25-16

* Both teams combined for 27 turnovers

* Los Angeles tallied 11 turnovers to Chicago's five

* The Sparks led by as many as 15 points

* There were six lead changes and eight ties

* The Sky's bench scored 19 points in the first quarter

* Chicago went 14 of 15 from the free throw line in the first half, including a perfect 9 of 9 in the opening frame

CHICAGO NOTES:

* Jacy Sheldon accounted for eight of the Sky's 29 points in the first quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

* Gabriela Jaquez accounted for nine of Chicago's 29 points in the first quarter

* Azurá Stevens accounted for seven of the Sky's 22 points in the third quarter

* Sydney Taylor accounted for six of Chicago's 17 points in the fourth quarter

LOS ANGELES NOTES:

* Ariel Atkins accounted for six of the Sparks' 28 points in the first quarter

* Atkins accounted for 11 of Los Angeles' 25 points in the second quarter (five points, six points created from assists)

* Atkins accounted for seven of the Sparks' 20 points in the third quarter (four points, three points created from assists)

* Erica Wheeler accounted for 12 of Los Angeles' 28 points in the first quarter (seven points, five points created from assists)

* Wheeler accounted for 13 of Los Angeles' 25 points in the second quarter (nine points, five points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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