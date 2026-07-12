Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 92, Portland Fire 102

Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Madina Okot; that lineup is now 0-2.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the expansion Portland Fire is now 1-1 overall and 0-1 at home.

All five starters, Canada, Gray, Howard, Hillmon, and Okot finished in double -digit scoring.

With her first point of the night, Hillmon moved into 10th in points scored in Atlanta Dream history. The 2025 Sixth Player of the Year passed Brittney Sykes (1100) to move into the top 10 on the franchise list.

Okot recorded a career-high 19 points.

Canada recorded her fifth double-double with 10 points and 12 assists, now leading all guards in the WNBA this season for double-doubles.

Canada surpassed the 1300 career assist milestone.

Gray recorded her 10th game this season with 20 or more points.

23 games into the season, Canada has the 2nd most assists by an Atlanta Dream player in a season with 162. Canada passes Lindsey Harding for the second spot. Canada trails Layshia Clarendon (226 assists).

Sika Kone recorded a season-high 11 points.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Allisha Gray: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Madina Okot: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block

Naz Hillmon: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

Sika Kone: 11 points, 5 rebounds

Jordin Canada: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals

Rhyne Howard: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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