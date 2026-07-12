Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 92, Portland Fire 102
Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
KEY NOTES
The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Madina Okot; that lineup is now 0-2.
Atlanta's all-time record vs. the expansion Portland Fire is now 1-1 overall and 0-1 at home.
All five starters, Canada, Gray, Howard, Hillmon, and Okot finished in double -digit scoring.
With her first point of the night, Hillmon moved into 10th in points scored in Atlanta Dream history. The 2025 Sixth Player of the Year passed Brittney Sykes (1100) to move into the top 10 on the franchise list.
Okot recorded a career-high 19 points.
Canada recorded her fifth double-double with 10 points and 12 assists, now leading all guards in the WNBA this season for double-doubles.
Canada surpassed the 1300 career assist milestone.
Gray recorded her 10th game this season with 20 or more points.
23 games into the season, Canada has the 2nd most assists by an Atlanta Dream player in a season with 162. Canada passes Lindsey Harding for the second spot. Canada trails Layshia Clarendon (226 assists).
Sika Kone recorded a season-high 11 points.
PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS
Allisha Gray: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Madina Okot: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block
Naz Hillmon: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
Sika Kone: 11 points, 5 rebounds
Jordin Canada: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals
Rhyne Howard: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 92, Portland Fire 102 - Atlanta Dream
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- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky (Game #24)- July 12 - Dallas Wings
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs NYL (7.11.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Game Preview: Fever at Aces - Indiana Fever
- Sky Lose to Sparks in Third Game of Road Trip, 102-87 - Chicago Sky
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