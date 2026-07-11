Game Preview: Fever at Aces

Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever conclude their four-game West Coast road trip on Sunday as they return to Las Vegas for their second matchup with the Aces this season. Indiana visited T-Mobile Arena last Sunday, July 5, and kicked off the road trip with an 84-68 win over Las Vegas.

The Aces were without star forward A'ja Wilson, but the Fever played without Caitlin Clark as she recovered from a back injury. Kelsey Mitchell shined alongside Aliyah Boston as the pair led the Fever to a 16-point win. Mitchell notched 27 points to lead the Fever as Boston recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.

Mitchell has been on a tear for the Fever - she's scored over 26 points in all five of Indiana's last five contests, and is averaging over 28 points per game on the current road trip. She was the head of the snake for the Fever on Thursday as she scored 29 points and recorded eight assists in the tight victory over the Mercury.

Wilson returned to the lineup for the Aces on Thursday and put down a 32-point, 10-rebound double-double in an impressive comeback performance. Las Vegas went 1-2 in the three games she missed - the Aces fell to the Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game, beat the Sky on July 3, and came up short against the Fever on July 5.

Wilson has posted 10 double-doubles this season, and changes the dynamic of the Aces' game when she's available. She's averaging 26 points and nine rebounds per game, and recently earned her eighth WNBA All-Star selection over nine seasons.

The Aces will host the Fever on the second night of back-to-back contests as they host the Mercury on Saturday before clashing with the Fever on Sunday.

Following Sunday's matchup with the Aces, the Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, July 15, to host the Golden State Valkyries in the first game of a four-game homestand.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces Sunday, July 12, 2026 T-Mobile Arena | 9:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: NBC - TBA Peacock/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (sideline reporter) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (13-9)

Guard - Ty Harris Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Las Vegas Aces (16-6)

Guard - Chelsea Gray Guard - Jackie Young Forward - Stephanie Talbot Forward - A'ja Wilson Center - NaLyssa Smith







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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