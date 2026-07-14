Game Preview: Fever vs Valkyries

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever host the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday as they open a four-game homestand against the winners of seven straight. Golden State's seven-game winning streak marks a franchise record, and the Valkyries are winners of 11 of their last 13 contests heading into Indianapolis.

Gabby Williams leads the Valkyries in scoring with 15 points per game, but missed her first game of the season on Friday with a back injury. Her status for Wednesday's game is in question, but Golden State rosters a slew of other players that can be productive in her absence.

Veronica Burton averages double-figures at just over 12 points per game, and Kayla Thornton is a versatile forward that gives the Valkyries more options on the wing. Janelle Salaun has been impressive in her second season as well, and has led Golden State in scoring four times.

The Valkyries have tied the Aces for best record in the WNBA at 17-7. Indiana looks to halt Golden State's streak on Wednesday by extending its own. The Fever have won two games straight, and four of their last five.

Kelsey Mitchell has been an offensive machine, and she's led Indiana in scoring in six straight games. Her season average is up to 22.7 points per game - good for third in the WNBA. Caitlin Clark is ninth, and Aliyah Boston's 17.3 points per game land her at 14th in the league. The three top-15 scorers make up the core of Indiana's elite offense.

A strong Fever offense meets Golden State's elite defense on Wednesday. The Valkyries defensive rating is second in the WNBA, and Indiana's offensive rating is first. The two squads are second and third in net rating, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever have a challenging foe on Wednesday to open their homestand, then follow it with back-to-back contests on Friday and Saturday. After matching up with the Valkyries, Indiana will host Seattle and New York over the weekend.

Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 8:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: USA - Meghan McPeak (play-by-play), Tamika Catchings (analyst), Ruth Riley Hunter (guest analyst), Edona Thaqi (sideline reporter) WTHR/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (sideline reporter) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (14-9)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Golden State Valkyries (17-7)

Guard - Veronica Burton Guard - Kaila Charles Forward - Kayla Thornton Forward - Cecilia Zandalasini Center - Kiah Stokes







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026

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