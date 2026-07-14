Game Preview: Valkyries at Indiana Fever - 7/15/26

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries conclude their five-game road trip in Indiana, battling Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Wednesday. The Valkyries and Fever split their first two meetings of the season, with the home team winning both matchups. Golden State enters Wednesday's game on the WNBA's longest active winning streak, having won seven in a row. They are 2.5 games ahead of the Indiana Fever and one game behind the first-place Minnesota Lynx.

Valkyries at Fever

Wednesday, July 15 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.

WATCH: USA, KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

The Valkyries won their seventh consecutive game and 40th in franchise history, beating the Connecticut Sun 79-64 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday. Golden State notched its 40th win in just 68 games, becoming the fastest expansion team in WNBA history to achieve that feat. The Valkyries were without All-Star starter Gabby Williams, but Veronica Burton stepped up in her absence, with a game-high 17 points and a game-high six assists. Janelle Salaün led all reserves with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and was a game-high plus-18 in 27 minutes. The Valks are in a three-way tie atop the WNBA standings with the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx.

COMPELLING NOTE:

VALKYRIES: The Valkyries have supplanted the Lynx as the WNBA's top-rated defense, with a 100.4 defensive rating. The Valkyries are allowing a league-low 76.2 points per game on just 41.9 percent shooting.

FEVER: The Fever have the most All-Star starters in the WNBA this season, with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston all earning the nod. Clark is currently the only player in WNBA history to average at least 20 points and 7 assists in a season, ranking in the top 10 league-wide in both categories. Mitchell ranks third in the league in scoring (22.7 PPG) and Boston ranks eighth in rebounding (8.8 RPG).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026

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