Clark's Career Night Lifts Fever over Storm

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (15-10) battled to 110-107 victory over the Seattle Storm, backed by career nights from Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

The Fever claimed an early lead, up 37-26 in the first quarter, with Mitchell putting up 17 points and Clark adding five assists. Aided by Clark's 14 points in the second quarter, Indiana maintained a three-point advantage heading into the second half.

Seattle fought back in the third quarter to a narrow 88-82 lead despite another 10 points from Clark and seven from Mitchell. However, the Fever rallied in the final 10 minutes to overcome an eight-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. Indiana was led by 16 points from Clark and big efforts on the defensive end to secure the three-point victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Finishing the night with 45 points, Caitlin Clark set a franchise record for most points in a single-game, passing the previous record of 38 points done twice by Kelsey Mitchell on September 8, 2019 and August 17, 2025.

With 45 points and 10 assists, Caitlin Clark became the first player in WNBA history to record 40+ points and 10+ assists in a game.

Caitlin Clark's 45 points are tied for the ninth-most in a game in WNBA history, tied with Elena Delle Donne, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson.

With Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each scoring 30+ points, the duo becomes the fourth duo in franchise history to each score 30+ in a single game.

Combining for 75 points, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Michell set a franchise record for the most points by a Fever duo in a single game, passing the previous record of 66 points done twice, first by NaLyssa Smith and Mitchell on September 3, 2023 and then by Aliyah Boston and Clark on June 11, 2026.

With her three pointer at 7:28 in the second quarter, Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 200 three pointers, doing so in 74 games, surpassing the previous record of 81 games held by Katie Smith.

Finishing the night with six three pointers made, Caitlin Clark passed Tully Bevilaqua (203) for the fifth-most three pointers made in franchise history with 204 across her career.

Caitlin Clark recorded her 20th points/assists double-double, tied with Chelsea Gray for the fourth most in WNBA history.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her ninth consecutive 20+ scoring game, tied for the fifth longest in WNBA history. Additionally, Mitchell's nine-game 20+point scoring streak is the longest active streak in the WNBA.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 40th consecutive double-digit scoring game, extending her lead as the longest of such streak in Fever history. Additionally, Mitchell's 40-game double-digit scoring streak is the second longest active streak in the WNBA, second only to A'ja Wilson who currently has a 46-game streak.

Finishing the night with 30 points, Kelsey Mitchell earned her 14th career 30+ point game, tied with Lisa Leslie and Kahleah Copper for the 20th most in WNBA history.

Makayla Timpson earned her first professional start, starting in place of Aliyah Boston, for her 55th professional appearance.

Makayla Timpon's eight offensive rebounds are good for the third most in a single game in franchise history, having happened seven previous times in franchise history, most recently by Aliyah Boston on July 12, 2024.

Makayla Timpson logged a career high nine total rebounds, surpassing her previous personal best of seven rebounds set against the Chicago Sky on August 9, 2025.

Kelsey Mitchell's 17 points in the first quarter are tied for the second most points in any single quarter in franchise history, tying a previous record jointly held by Aliyah Boston (July 30, 2025) and Caitlin Clark (May 15, 2026).

Caitlin Clark's five assists in the first quarter are tied for the third most in any single quarter in franchise history, two off the record set by Clark herself on July 12, 2024. This is the second time this season Clark has recorded five assists in a single quarter, the first occurring on June 16 against Toronto.

The team's 37 points in the first quarter are tied for the third most in a single quarter in franchise history, tying a record set earlier this year on June 20 against the Atlanta Dream.

The team's 110 points are tied for the fourth most points in a single game in franchise history, four points off the franchise record of 114 points set on June 11, 2026.

Friday's game marks the Fever's ninth 100+ point scoring game this season, tying the WNBA record for most 100+ games in a single season, set by the Phoenix Mercury in 2006.

By Wheat Hotchkiss | FeverBasketball.com







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026

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