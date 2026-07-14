Paige Bueckers Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from July 2-12, the league announced today. It marks the first Player of the Week honor of Bueckers' career and third Player of the Week nod earned by a Wings player this season (Jessica Shepard- 5/31, 6/23). Bueckers' recognition comes after she was also named the Associated Press Player of the Week on Monday.

Bueckers averaged 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game during the 5-0 stretch for the Wings, helping the team secure its longest winning streak since the 2023 season. The 6-0 guard led Dallas in scoring in four of the five outings beginning with a 25-point, seven rebound and seven assist performance in the 86-83 win at the Connecticut Sun on July 2. Bueckers followed that showing up with a game-high 22 points in the 89-76 win over the Toronto Tempo on July 5 and 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists in an 88-77 victory at the New York Liberty on July 7.

The two-time WNBA All-Star starter delivered one of her best performances of the season on July 10, erupting for a season-high 34 points in a 108-95 win over the Toronto Tempo in front of a record 20,996 fans at the Bell Centre in what was the first WNBA game ever played in Montreal. The outing marked the fourth 30-point game of her career as she added six rebounds and six assists while shooting 13-of-22 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Bueckers capped the week with her fourth career double-double, recording 22 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and one block in a 96-91 win on July 12 against the Chicago Sky. She scored eight of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and currently leads the WNBA in fourth quarter scoring this season with 138 points. The performance was also her 14th 20-point game of the year, ranking second in the league.

Bueckers and the Wings are back in action on Thursday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. CT when they take on the New York Liberty at the College Park Center.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026

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