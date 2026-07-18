Game Preview: Fever Host Liberty on Second Night of Back-To-Back

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty Saturday, July 18, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 8:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS/Paramount+ Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (15-10)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Makayla Timpson

New York Liberty (13-11)

Guard - Pauline Astier Guard - Sabrina Ionescu Forward - Breanna Stewart Forward - Han Xu Center - Jonquel Jones

GAME PREVIEW

After a thrilling victory over Seattle on Friday night, the Fever will look to sweep a back-to-back set at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday when they welcome Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty to Indianapolis.

The Fever were without All-Star center Aliyah Boston on Friday due to a right lower leg injury, but still had enough firepower to outlast a feisty Storm squad for a 110-107 win.

Caitlin Clark had the best performance of her career, setting a franchise record with 45 points to go along with 10 assists. Clark became the first player in WNBA history to score 40 or more points while also dishing out double-digit assists and did it all in just 29 minutes, going 11-for-18 from the field, 6-for-10 from 3-point range, and 17-for-19 from the free throw line.

Fellow All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell was also outstanding, scoring 30 points on 13-of-25 shooting. Clark and Mitchell's 75 combined points are the most by any duo in a single game in franchise history.

While the Fever are on the second night of a back-to-back, the Liberty haven't played in nearly a week. New York's last game was 93-91 loss on Sunday in Toronto. The Liberty's scheduled game on Dallas on Thursday was postponed to Monday due to travel issues.

New York has dropped three straight games, five of its last six, and seven of its last nine contests. The Liberty are currently without three-time All-Star Satou Sabally (concussion protocol) and starting forward Leonie Fiebich (foot).

But the Liberty still have three of the league's top players in Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu. Two-time MVP Stewart is averaging 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Jones adds 15 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, while Ionescu contributes 13.3 points and 4.3 assists.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026

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