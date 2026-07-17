AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 Community Impact Efforts Take Center Stage at the New Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA and the WNBA All-Star 2026 Host Committee will partner with local organizations and community leaders to create meaningful experiences for Chicago youth and families during AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026. Several signature programs, including WNBA Changemaker Day and Jr. WNBA Day, will take place at the newly opened Obama Presidential Center. Through interactive workshops and community impact events, these programs are designed to uplift and empower the next generation and create lasting impact across Chicago. Programming begins on Wednesday, July 22, and concludes on Saturday, July 25.

In recognition of the WNBA's milestone 30th season, the league will introduce a new initiative in which each All-Star team will compete on behalf of a different Chicago organization dedicated to keeping girls involved in sports, with charitable donations awarded to both organizations. Team Cooper will play for Angels Athletics, an organization that encourages young girls to participate in sports, supporting them in the development of skills and confidence to break down barriers and achieve goals throughout their lives. Team Weatherspoon will support Girls in the Game, an organization that partners with schools, parks, and community centers in Chicago to offer sports, health, and leadership programs. Between both organizations, a combined $100,000 will be awarded, with the winning team receiving $70,000 and the runner-up receiving $30,000.

WNBA Changemaker Day

The WNBA and WNBA Changemakers Collective - Ally, AT&T, AWS, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike - alongside the WNBA All-Star 2026 Host Committee, will team up with Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Sky, and Girls Opportunity Alliance to host the league's third annual WNBA Changemaker Day - a day dedicated to advancing, elevating, and economically empowering groups through the power of sport.

This year's Changemaker Day will bring together 150 rising high school freshmen girls for a day of inspiration, mentorship, and self-exploration, encouraging them to recognize their superpowers and envision their future as leaders in sports, business, and their communities. The day will begin with programming featuring industry leaders including WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison, Linnae Harper, Olympian, former Chicago Sky player, and Manager of Athletics and Sports Leadership at the Obama Presidential Center, and more. Speakers will discuss their own experiences in high school, how they discovered their own leadership qualities, and how that transfers to their communities, jobs, and themselves. Students will then participate in a hands-on vision board workshop, translating lessons from the panel into personal goals and aspirations while identifying the strengths that drive them.

The WNBA Changemakers Collective have also continued their collaboration with VOICEINSPORT (VIS), a women-founded digital platform dedicated to increasing access, visibility, and virtual mentorship for young girls in sport. Together, the WNBA Changemakers Collective and VIS have provided virtual mentorship to over 100,000 girls around the country, and will continue this impact by providing mentoring to girls in the Chicago area as part of their target for an additional 50,000 girls reached during year three.

This year's VIS mentors who are part of the Changemakers Collective cohort include: Alannah Smith (Dallas Wings), Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Alysha Clark (Dallas Wings), Brianna Turner (Las Vegas Aces), Jacy Sheldon (Chicago Sky), Kiah Stokes (Golden State Valkyries), Marine Johannes (New York Liberty), Megan Gustafson (Portland Fire), Michaela Onyenwere (Washington Mystics), Monique Billings (Indian Fever), Natasha Howard (Minnesota Lynx), Rae Burrell (Los Angeles Sparks), Sami Whitcomb (Phoenix Mercury), Saniya Rivers (Connecticut Sun), and Ty Harris (Indiana Fever).

Event Details (All Times Local): Friday, July 24th, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, The Obama Presidential Center

WNBA Cares State Farm® Assist Tracker Legacy Project

The WNBA, the WNBA All-Star 2026 Host Committee, and State Farm® will dedicate a renovated wellness room at William H. Brown STEM Magnet School, providing students with a dedicated space to support their mental and physical health.

This project will transform an empty classroom into a recharge station, creating an enhanced space centered on healing and focus for students. The room will bridge the gap between academic rigor and emotional health through three core pillars: physical recovery, sensory regulation, and SEL skill-building. This project further advances the mission of the WNBA and State Farm, using the power of basketball to create positive impact on communities.

This wellness room dedication is an extension of the WNBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker, where the WNBA and State Farm donate five dollars for every assist recorded throughout the WNBA season, and $1900 per assist during the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - enhancing classroom experiences, community centers, and after-school programming across the country.

Event Details (All Times Local): Thursday, July 23rd, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, William H. Brown STEM Magnet School

WNBA All-Star Community Health Walk Presented by Evernorth Health Services

As part of the league's commitment to holistic health and wellness, the WNBA will partner with Evernorth Health Services and GirlTREK to host the second-annual WNBA All-Star Community Health Walk. The walk will bring together hundreds of local community members, families, and All-Star guests to foster connection, move with purpose, and celebrate holistic health - featuring additional programming like no-cost skin cancer screenings and mindfulness exercises. Open to the public, community members can register for the walk here.

Event Details (All Times Local): Saturday, July 25th, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Jackson Park

In addition to the community programs taking place across Chicago during AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026, the league will convene leaders from across sectors to explore how sport can drive lasting impact beyond the court.

WNBA HBCU Event Intern Program Presented by Mielle

This year marks the second year of the WNBA HBCU Event Intern Program presented by Mielle, with plans to bring eight HBCU students into the heart of All-Star Weekend. This cohort - including two Florida A&M University women's basketball student-athletes - will serve as WNBA Event Interns throughout the week leading up to and throughout AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026. Interns will gain behind the scenes access to AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 while participating in immersive programming that includes mentorship, professional development, and networking with leaders across the industry.

Event Details (All Times Local): Wednesday, July 22nd through Saturday, July 25th

Jr. WNBA Day x AT&T

The Jr. WNBA is the WNBA's global home for girls, where basketball fuels whole-girl growth on and off the court. In celebration of WNBA AllStar, the Jr. WNBA, in partnership with AT&T, will bring girls together for a day of basketball and development, inspiring them to pursue their goals in a positive, healthy manner.

During the event, girls will participate in a fundamentals-based basketball clinic, as well as a variety of off-court activities, including a panel discussion, a vision board workshop centered on mental wellness and goal setting, STEM programming, and career exploration opportunities.

Event Details (All Times Local): Friday, July 24th, 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM, The Obama Presidential Center

Jr. WNBA x Tampax

The Jr. WNBA and Tampax will host a variety of on-court events and off-court programming engaging girls and coaches, emphasizing the fundamentals of the game as well as empowering girls to gain confidence, tackle challenges, build connections, and develop as leaders beyond the game.The programming will include a Jr. WNBA Coaches Clinic for youth basketball coaches of all levels, a Jr. WNBA x Tampax Skills Clinic for girls ages nine and up, and a Jr. WNBA x Tampax Panel for girls ages 11-17.

The Jr. WNBA Coaches Clinic is designed to support coaches on and off the court, equipping them with tools to develop their players while also teaching valuable life skills through basketball. Sessions will cover key topics such as coaching philosophy, on-court strategies, and approaches to effectively coaching girls, including supporting their overall health and wellness. The Jr. WNBA x Tampax Skills Clinic will feature skill development through engaging drills and interactive shooting games tailored for girls of all skill levels. The Jr. WNBA x Tampax Panel will highlight the values girls gain from playing sports while also addressing the challenges girls and women may face in sports and life

Event Details (All Times Local):

Jr. WNBA Coaches Clinic: Thursday, July 23rd, 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM, Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

Jr. WNNBA x Tampax Skills Clinic: Friday, July 24th, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, WNBA Live

Jr. WNBA x Tampax Panel: Saturday, July 25th, 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM, WNBA Live

The Huddle: Powered by Deloitte

The Huddle, powered by Deloitte, is a purpose-led gathering space that will bring together leaders to help recognize community-driven impact, draw inspiration from sport, and drive cross-sector collaboration. The Huddle is designed to demonstrate how sport can act as infrastructure, accelerating the work that nonprofits, businesses, government, and sports organizations are already doing to support thriving communities. Focus areas for the three-day experience include Sustainable Infrastructure, Youth Empowerment, and Economic Empowerment, using sport as a shared inspiration and powerful catalyst for positive change.

Event Details (All Times Local): Wednesday, July 22nd through Friday, July 24th







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.