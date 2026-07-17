Los Angeles Sparks Sign Tonie Morgan to a Player Development Contract

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that the team has signed guard Tonie Morgan to a player development contract.

"We're excited to welcome Tonie to the Sparks organization," said Sparks Assistant General Manager Zach Knowlton. "She is a dynamic playmaker who has consistently demonstrated the ability to elevate those around her. Her competitiveness, court vision and feel for the game make her an excellent addition to our development program, and we look forward to helping her continue to grow."

Morgan was selected by the Chicago Sky with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft following a standout collegiate career. She concluded her final season at Kentucky averaging 13.8 points, 7.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the field across 36 games, helping lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament.

One of the nation's premier point guards, Morgan led the NCAA with 286 total assists and ranked second nationally with 7.9 assists per game during the 2025-26 season. She established a new Kentucky single-season program record for assists and earned All-SEC Second Team honors while finishing as a top-five finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award, presented annually to the nation's top point guard.

Prior to Kentucky, Morgan spent three seasons at Georgia Tech, where she earned 2025 All-ACC Second Team recognition before transferring to Lexington for her final collegiate season.

WNBA teams can carry two developmental roster spots, creating in-house training pipelines outside the salary cap. These players practice, receive stipends and benefits, and can be activated for up to 12 games, aiding player development and team depth.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.