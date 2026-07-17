Dallas Wings Announce Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Award Recipients

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced the three honorees for their annual Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Awards on Friday. Emmy Award winning reporter and broadcaster Holly Rowe has been named the Trailblazer Woman of Inspiration Award winner, transformative business leader Anne Chow was selected as the Businesswoman of Inspiration Award winner, while philanthropic and nonprofit leader Dr. Froswa' Booker-Drew, Ph.D., is the recipient of the Community Woman of Inspiration Award.

Rowe, a three-time Emmy Award winner, has been with ESPN since 1998 and ABC Sports since 1995-96. She has been the reporter on a number of high profile events and programming - ABCSaturday Night Football, NCAA Women's Final Four, NCAA Women's College World Series, NCAA indoor and beach volleyball national championships, while being a mainstay in some of the WNBA's biggest tentpole events - including the WNBA Finals and WNBA Draft. She first worked on WNBA broadcasts as part of the crew - working as a utility and stage manager - before working up to on-camera commentator. Rowe won the 2022 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Reporter and was the 2022 recipient of the Mel Greenberg National Media Award from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). Rowe was named the 2023 Curt Gowdy Electronic Media Award Winner for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and is an eight-time Emmy Award nominee.

In 2021, Rowe made Utah Jazz history as the team's first female color commentator in a game against the Sacramento Kings. She graduated from the University of Utah with a broadcast journalism degree. While at Utah, Rowe was a sportswriter for theDaily Utah Chronicleand theDavis County Clipper, and anchored the campus TV station news. In addition to her on-camera achievements, Rowe is a producer and writer of documentaries and features that have aired on KBYU TV, ESPN and FOX 13 TV in Salt Lake City.

Twice named toFortune's Most Powerful Women in Business, Chow becamethe first woman of color CEO in AT&T's 140+ year history, responsible for leading a $35B global operating unit comprised of over 35,000 peoplewhen she was appointed to lead AT&T Business in 2019.She guided her team through the pandemic amid unprecedented market upheaval to serve customers with communications solutions around the world.Chow's leadership experiences and expertise span product management, marketing, sales, strategy, customer service, operations, network engineering and more.Shewas part ofForbes'inaugural CEO Next List of Leaders set to revolutionize American business, Most Inspiring Woman in Communications by Light Reading, and is one of Thinkers360 Top B2B Women Thought Leaders. Her recent accolades include being recognized by: Women Inc. (Most Influential Women Corporate Board Directors), the Johnson School at Cornell University (L. Joseph Thomas Leadership Award for Lifetime Achievement - the highest honor for distinguished alumni),Dallas Business Journal (Lifetime Achievement Award for Women), as well as becoming the firstleader of Asian descent to be inducted into the Dallas Business Hall of Fame since its inception in 1999.

Chowis currently Lead Director on the Board of Directors ofFranklinCoveyand alsoserves on the Board of Directors of 3Mand CSX.Chowis a Senior Fellow and Adjunct Professor of Executive Education at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and the national best-selling author ofLEAD BIGGER: The Transformative Power of Inclusion, by Simon & Schuster.

Dr. Booker-Drew is the co-founder of HERitage Giving Circle, one of the first Black women's giving circles in Texas, and co-founder of both Power in Action-Dallas and the South Dallas Employment Project, a collaborative of more than 200 organizations supporting individuals impacted by incarceration. She also serves as co-chair of the Sponsoring Committee for the DFW Urban League affiliate. Her leadership has been recognized with numerous honors, including the 2026 Project Unity Individual Activism Award, the 2025 Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award from Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, the Spirit of SVP Award from Dallas Social Venture Partners, the 2025 Making Democracy Work Award from the League of Women Voters, the 2024 Black Women Give Back Award, and the 2023 Texas Women's Foundation Maura Women Helping Women Award. As President and CEO of Soulstice Consultancy, she provides philanthropic guidance, community engagement strategies, leadership coaching, and organizational culture support to clients throughout the United States.

Dr. Booker-Drew is an adjunct faculty member in the Master of Public Administration programs at Point Loma Nazarene University and Tulane University. She previously served as a research affiliate in the Leadership and Change program at Antioch University and has taught at the University of Texas at Arlington, the University of North Texas at Dallas, Capital Seminary, and Jarvis Christian College. She is the author of five books, including the award-winning Empowering Charity: A New Narrative of Philanthropy, recipient of the Silver Nautilus Book Award and the Gold Illumination Book Award. Her latest book, Front Porch Wisdom: Navigating Leadership Pressures and Barriers as a Woman of Color, released by InterVarsity Press in June 2025, reached the top ten in three Amazon categories and received the ECPA 2025 Top Shelf Book Cover Award and the 2026 Outstanding Book of the Year Award from the Illumination Book Awards.

All three honorees will be recognized during Sunday's sold-out contest against the Los Angeles Sparks during the Wings' annual Inspiring Women game. In addition to the recognitions, fans can enjoy a showcase of women-owned businesses throughout the concourse.







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