Phoenix Mercury Sign Marta Suárez to Second 7-Day Contract

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed forward Marta Suárez a second 7-day contract.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026

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