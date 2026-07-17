Phoenix Mercury Sign Marta Suárez to Second 7-Day Contract
WNBA Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Sign Marta Suárez to Second 7-Day Contract

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release


PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed forward Marta Suárez a second 7-day contract.

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