Phoenix Mercury Sign Marta Suárez to Second 7-Day Contract
Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed forward Marta Suárez a second 7-day contract.
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