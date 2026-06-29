Jovana Nogić to Miss Remainder of 2026 WNBA Season

Published on June 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury announced today that guard Jovana Nogić will not return for the remainder of the 2026 WNBA season due to personal reasons.

"This was not an easy decision, I love Phoenix, our organization and our fans," said Nogić. "The Mercury community made me feel welcome from day one, and I look forward to returning to Phoenix next season."

"The well-being of our players is our top priority," said Phoenix Mercury General Manager Nick U'Ren. "We appreciate the hard work, commitment and joy she brought to Phoenix this season."







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