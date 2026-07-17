Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mystics - 7/18/26

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







After an undefeated road trip, the Valkyries return to Ballhalla for the first of two straight matchups against the Washington Mystics at Chase Center on Saturday. The Valkyries became just the second team in WNBA history to win all five games of a road trip, joining the 2021 Seattle Storm. Golden State won its first game in franchise history against the Mystics and has yet to lose to them in six head-to-head meetings.

Valkyries vs. Mystics

Sunday, June 28 | Tipoff: 4 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, ESPN 1320, The Audacy App

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LAST TIME OUT

Gabby Williams scored 13 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and didn't miss a shot in the frame, leading the Valkyries to a 78-75 win over the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on Friday. Williams went 4-for-4 from the field in the fourth quarter after scoring just three points over the previous three quarters. Kiah Stokes had her best game of the season, scoring a season-high 13 points and recording a season-best seven blocks. The Valkyries earned back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Dream to clinch the season series and are tied for fourth in the WNBA standings with a 12-7 record.

COMPELLING NOTE:

VALKYRIES: Kaitlyn Chen became just the 11th player in the WNBA this season to score at least 14 points in a game without missing a shot, scoring 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.

MYSTICS: Sonia Citron has been selected as an All-Star in both of her first two WNBA seasons, increasing both her scoring and assist averages year-over-year. Citron is tied for 14th in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026

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