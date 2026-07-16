Valkyries Clinch Undefeated Road Trip and Eighth Straight Win, Beating Fever
Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries extended the WNBA's longest active winning streak to eight games and capped a 5-0 road trip with an 88-75 win over the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The Valkyries opened the game on an 8-0 run, as All-Star starter Gabby Williams, who returned to the lineup after dealing with a back contusion, scored the first basket of the game and Cecilia Zandalasini drained a pair of 3-pointers. They quickly earned a double-digit advantage, which they took into halftime before the Fever started chipping away. Indiana eventually claimed their first lead of the game in the third quarter on free throws by Sophie Cunningham, but Golden State restored order with a 17-4 spurt. The Valkyries particularly leaned on their bench unit to build their lead back up as they outscored the Fever's reserves by 22 points, 43-21. The Valkyries had six scorers in double figures and half of them were off the bench.
CHEN'S PERFECT SHOOTING TOPS ALL RESERVES
Kaitlyn Chen led all reserves with 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting and scored all of those points within a five-minute span in the second half. Chen really took over towards the end of the third quarter, scoring 12 of her 14 points in that quarter. She converted layups on three straight possessions, including an and-1 finish just before the buzzer sounded.
THORNTON A PLUS-21 IN 31 MINUTES
Kayla Thornton had the best on-off swing of the game as the Valkyries were a plus-21 with her on the court. Thornton had 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 31 minutes. She has had five games this season with 10-plus points and eight-plus rebounds and two of them came during this road trip.
WILLIAMS LEADS VALKYRIES IN SCORING IN RETURN
Gabby Williams returned to the Valkyries' lineup after a week-long absence and her All-Star starter impact was felt on both ends. Williams led the Valkyries with 16 points, attacking at all three levels and was a difference maker defensively with a team-high-tying three steals.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026
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