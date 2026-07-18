Las Vegas Aces Sign Japan Olympic Guard Mai Yamamoto

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces today announced the signing of Japan Women's Basketball National Team member Mai Yamamoto, who hit 7 3-pointers and scored 24 points against Las Vegas in its 94-78 exhibition victory over Japan on April 26.

Yamamoto has competed in seven FIBA senior-level competitions, including the 2022 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Olympics, where she posted 17 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists in Japan's 102-76 loss to the U.S. in its opening game. Yamamoto helped Japan's teams claim gold at the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, her first on the senior national team, as well as silver at the 2023 FIBA Asia Cup. Yamamoto also competed on a pair of junior teams in 2016 and aided the Japan U18 National Team to silver at the FIBA U18 Asia Cup. More recently, Yamamoto was named to the All-Star Five at the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Türkiye after leading her team to a 2026 FIBA World Cup berth with 15.0 ppg, 1.2 spg and efficiency (13.8), while adding 3.6 apg.

Yamamoto also competed on her nation's 3x3 U23 squad, helping Japan claim silver at the 2018 FIBA U23 3x3 World Cup, then powered Japan to gold at the 2019 edition of the FIBA U23 3x3 World Cup - a historic first world title for Japan.

Yamamoto dipped her toe into the WNBA after signing with Dallas in February 2025 before being waived prior to the start of the season. She has competed professionally in her home country for the Toyota Antelopes since 2017, helping the Antelopes to the 2021 and 2022 Japan Basketball League championship.

Yamamoto was signed to a rest of season contract.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.