Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Mercury

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







Key Takeaways:

Dearica Hamby became the third player in Los Angeles history with at least 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, two steals and two blocks in a game, joining Sparks legends Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker. She also became the ninth player in WNBA history to achieve this while playing 32 minutes or less.

Rae Burrell scored a team-high 20 points, her fifth 20+ point game this season. The guard-forward also recorded three rebounds and two assists

Ariel Atkins contributed 15 points (2-for-2 FT) and tied Burrell for a game-high three made three-pointers. The guard also tallied four rebounds, three assists, one steal and tied Hamby for a game-high two blocks while posting a team-high +5 rating

Nneka Ogwumike tallied a game-high 13 rebounds in addition to 13 points (1-for-1 3PT, 4-for-4 FT)

Los Angeles limited Phoenix to 25.9% (7-for-27) from beyond the arc and led the Mercury in second chance points (15-4)

The competition featured eight lead changes and 10 ties

First Quarter:

Hamby opened up the scoring for the Sparks, recording the team's first seven points of the contest

The Sparks went on a 10-2 run from the 8:43 to the 5:27 mark to give Los Angeles a 10-7 advantage

Hamby 's seven points (3 -for-3 FT) in the opening quarter were a game high

Los Angeles forced six turnovers in the first quarter

The opening quarter featured four lead changes and five ties

Second Quarter:

Atkins led the team in scoring with seven points along with two rebounds, an assist and a block

Burrell completed a buzzer- beating jump shot to cut the Sparks' deficit, 43 -41

The Sparks limited the Mercury to 20.0% (1-for-5) from beyond the arc in the second quarter

In the first half of play, Los Angeles led Phoenix in second chance points (9-2)

Third Quarter:

Hamby's layup at 7:09 put the Sparks ahead 47-45, their first lead since the 45.1 second mark in the first quarter

With less than thirty seconds left in the third quarter, Burrell drained a triple off an assist from Cameron Brink to tie up the score, 60-60

Hamby scored a team-high six points on 75% shooting from the field (3-for-4)

The third quarter featured four lead changes and five ties

Fourth Quarter:

Atkins put up a team-high eight points in the fourth quarter on 100% shooting from the field (1-for-1) and 100% shooting from beyond the arc field (2-for-2)

Hamby dished out a team-high three assists in the fourth quarter

The Sparks shot 47.4% from the field (9-for-19) and 50% from three (3-for-6)

In the second half of play, Los Angeles limited Phoenix to 18.2% (2-for-11) from beyond the arc, led in second chance points (6-2) and outrebounded the Mercury (20-15) Pregame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On the team's recent urgency and execution:

"I think Phoenix has had a rough go, too. Our road trip was brutal in terms of not only just outcomes, but the travel and the grind. But, I don't think we played poorly. Sometimes, you don't get rewarded with a win. I want to see just continue d growth in that area. The big thing going into Dallas was our execution. That was what we wanted to get better at. I think we did.

We just made some errors down the stretch, but Atlanta and Minnesota [were the] same thing.

We were ahead in the second half of both those games and just couldn't finish out the game.

So, I want to see us play with that urgency and intensity and execution for 40 minutes. But, both teams are starving and the hungriest dog is going to win."

On the team's ability to limit high -quality shots:

"We're getting better. It's inverted [by] what we want to get on offense or what we don't want to get. So, long contested twos, those are great for us defensively. [Opponents are] going to make some, but [with the] laws of percentages, they're not going to beat you with that. I think our three-point defense has gotten better. I think we've added complexities layers to our ball screen coverages that have been better. We just got to finish games, but defensively we have gotten better. Our ratings have gotten better."

Postgame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On the team's challenges with winning:

"I think our execution needs to be better. Attention to detail, our communication defensively.

They weren't doing anything that we didn't show on film and go over. We just got to be locked in. I felt like we were a little bit reactive defensively down the stretch rather than proactive. It's just execution coming out of a timeout, executing what we just talked about being able to do. What we're supposed to do."

On pressure going into the second half of the season:

"I don't think there was ever not pressure to figure it out. It doesn't change. We've had a tough stretch, and we've bee n right there in all these games, so I do think that we're really close. Like [ Dearica Hamby ] said, we're going to get [ Kelsey Plum ] back soon, and that will be a boost, [to] get somebody that can make plays. That will help. I think the experience [ Rae Burrell ] got, the minutes, the load she's carried, [ Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby & Ariel Atkins ] -- everybody's taking steps forward and now we can't [go] back. The last thing we're going to do is move around and feel sorry for ourselves. We're pissed we lost right now, but I promise you, on Tuesday we're not going to be pissed about the Phoenix game anymore. We're going to be focused on doing all that we can to beat New York... So, pressure is a privilege. That means people care, people want us to do well ."

Dearica Hamby On plans for All-Star Break:

"We talked about taking a quick mental break from basketball. Enjoy your family, your friends and the activities for All- Star. We showed last year that we're able to respond after the All -Star break and have a complete, healthy team."

Rae Burrell On finding mental and physical breakthroughs:

"I feel like you just have to keep pushing through. I'm just trying not to dwell on the mistakes that I was having and just staying aggressive. I think this may be a good position for that, but I guess just staying aggressive."

NEXT: After WNBA All-Star Weekend, the Sparks will return to the Crypto.com Arena to host the New York Liberty on Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. PT.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.