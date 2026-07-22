Valkyries 2026 All-Star Weekend Preview

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries will have two representatives for the 2026 WNBA All-Star weekend, with Gabby Williams earning her first All-Star start as a member of "Team Coop" and Janelle Salaün becoming the first Valkyrie to participate in the 3-point contest.

Williams returns to where her WNBA career started as she played her first three seasons with the Chicago Sky. She made her second consecutive All-Star team this season, averaging a career-high 14.8 points per game and shooting a career-best 34.3 percent from three on 5.2 attempts per game.

Salaün currently ranks fifth in the league with 67 made three-pointers on the season, which leads all reserve players and is the second-most made threes by a reserve player in a season in WNBA history. Salaün ranks third in the league with a 39.4 three-point field goal percentage (min. 5 3PA per game) and is eighth with 2.5 made threes per game, both of which lead all reserves.

2026 WNBA 3-POINT CONTEST

Friday, July 24 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN

2025 WNBA ALL-STAR GAME

Saturday, July 25 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

3-POINT CONTEST FIELD AND RULES

Salaün will compete in the WNBA 3-Point Contest against Atlanta's Rhyne Howard, Dallas' Azzi Fudd, Portland's Bridget Carleton, Seattle's Natisha Hiedeman, and Toronto's Marina Mabrey. The 3-Point Contest will be a two-round, timed competition with ball racks positioned at five main shooting locations around the three-point arc. Four of the racks contain four official WNBA game balls worth one point each and - in a nod to the league's original orange-and-oatmeal-colored game ball - one oatmeal-colored "money" ball worth two points. The fifth rack will be a special "all money ball" rack containing five oatmeal-colored "money" balls, with each made basket worth two points; each competitor will choose their preferred spot for the "all money ball" rack from among the five shooting locations.

In addition, two ball pedestals will be positioned at deep shot locations for "From the Logo" shots. Each pedestal will hold one black ball featuring blue and orange stars; shots made with this special "From the Logo" ball are each worth three points. For every shot made from the State Farm logo, the State Farm jingle will sound, and a donation will be made to Girls Who Code Inc. The two players with the highest scores in the First Round will advance to the Championship Round.

ALL-STAR GAME FORMAT AND ROSTERS

The 2026 WNBA All-Star teams were drafted by two Hall of Famers, Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon. Williams is joined in the starting lineup for 'Team Coop' by Dallas Wings' guard Paige Bueckers, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx forward Natasha Howard. Off the bench, Cooper has Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese, Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, Toronto Tempo forward Marina Mabrey, Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron and Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga.

Team Spoon's starters are Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles, Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston and Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard. Off the bench for 'Team Spoon' are Atlanta Dream guards Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones, Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, Los Angeles Sparks center Nneka Ogwumike and Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen.

Team Coop" will wear WNBA red uniforms and "Team Spoon" will wear WNBA blue uniforms reminiscent of the league's original colors from 1997. The head coaches for the WNBA All-Star Game will be Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces and Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx. Hammon and Reeve earned their All-Star coaching roles by virtue of having the teams with the two best records, regardless of conference, through games played on Friday, July 10. Hammon will coach "Team Coop" and Reeve will lead "Team Spoon." In recognition of the WNBA's milestone 30th season, the league is introducing a new initiative through which the All-Star teams will compete for a $100,000 prize pool that will benefit two Chicago-based organizations dedicated to keeping girls involved in sports. A sum of $70,000 will be awarded to the organization affiliated with the winning team and $30,000 will be awarded to the organization affiliated with the runner-up team. Team Coop" will play for Angels Athletics, an organization that encourages young girls to participate in sports, supporting them in the development of skills and confidence to break down barriers and achieve goals throughout their lives. "Team Spoon" will support Girls in the Game, an organization that partners with schools, parks, and community centers in Chicago to offer sports, health and leadership programs.







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